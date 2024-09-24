‘I'd leave my husband for you': Bills fan's poster to Josh Allen goes viral

Most fan signs at NFL games are meant to poke fun at the opposition. Key word: most.

During the Buffalo Bills' home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 Monday night, one fan held a sign that shot her shot at star quarterback Josh Allen.

"Josh, I just got married, but I'd leave my husband for you! P.S. He's right here," the sign read in all uppercase, as captured on television by New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Another fan was seen holding up a sign that read: "Our Josh Allen made your Josh Allen change his name."

That was a nod to Jaguars star linebacker Joshua Hines-Allen, who used to go by Josh Allen -- like the Bills star -- but changed his name over the offseason as a tribute to his maternal family.

Allen, the Bills one, was superb against Jacksonville, dominating with 23 of 30 completions for 263 yards, four touchdowns and no picks while adding 44 rushing yards on six tries.

Buffalo moved to 3-0 on the young season, but its upcoming slate is challenging. It will embark on a three-game road trip to the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans and New York Jets. All three sides are expected to contend in a tight AFC.