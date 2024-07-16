WR Brandon Aiyuk asks 49ers to trade him after contract talks stall: Report

Brandon Aiyuk appears to be tired of playing the waiting game with the San Francisco 49ers.

The star wide receiver officially has requested a trade out of San Francisco after failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension this offseason, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning, citing a source.

Despite a recent meeting, the Niners haven’t been willing to engage in negotiations since May so Aiyuk has respectfully asked out. pic.twitter.com/EWxYMvsHch — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 16, 2024

Garafolo notes that the 49ers "have not been willing to engage in negotiations" since May despite a "good meeting" between Aiyuk and the team last month, prompting Aiyuk to "respectfully" ask out.

All offseason, both parties have tried negotiating a new contract for the 26-year-old. Frustrations have heightened and cryptic messages have gone viral on social media, but despite all of this, Aiyuk and the 49ers remained optimistic that a deal would be finalized.

But with 49ers training camp now just days away and a deal no closer to being done, Aiyuk's patience with the organization appears to have run out.

In a recent podcast appearance, Aiyuk was open and honest about how he's handling the negotiation process. He admitted he is taking the conversations "personal" and believes he deserves to get paid for his production.

The Arizona State product reportedly is targeting a new contract in the ballpark of Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Rat St. Brown's $28 million-per-year deal, but San Francisco's most recent offer was in the $26 million range, per the San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver.

Aiyuk, during that same podcast appearance, expressed his annoyance with the numbers of the contract offer being leaked, stating it was a "little bit frustrating" to see details from private negotiations going public.

“It is what it is,” Aiyuk said on "The Pivot Podcast." “It's a dirty game. It's a dirty game, so I just feel like for me, social media is a way for me and my team to leverage myself and to leverage what I'm trying to get because that's the way to get the message out there.

"That's the way to get the facts out there. And the facts are the facts."

With the 49ers seemingly yet to offer Aiyuk the number he believes he is worth, he now wants out of the Bay.

However, per several reports, including one from ESPN's Adam Schefter, several other teams around the NFL have reached out to the 49ers regarding a potential trade for Aiyuk but have been told San Francisco has "no intention" of trading him.