Broncos troll Chiefs by blasting Taylor Swift's music across stadium after win

DENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 29: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field after losing to the Denver Broncos 24-9 at Empower Field At Mile High on October 29, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos knew the Kansas City Chiefs were trouble when they walked in, but they shook it off and picked up a pivotal home win.

Denver held Patrick Mahomes and Co. to just nine points, with the star quarterback picked off twice. Russell Wilson didn't do anything extraordinary, but threw three touchdowns on 14 of 21 completions for 114 yards and no picks.

Kansas City dropped to 6-2 after the 24-9 loss while the Broncos moved to 3-5, slowly turning things around after an abysmal start. And look what the win made them do.

After the game, the Broncos played Taylor Swift's music across the stadium, a troll move in reference to the artist making several appearances to Kansas City's games this season.

The Broncos are bumping Taylor Swift in the stadium after beating the Chiefs😂pic.twitter.com/rpZJEOaf5O — PointsBet: A Fanatics Experience (@PointsBetFBG) October 29, 2023

Swift and Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce have been in a brewing romance that has seen the artist sit in suites with Kelce's mom, Donna, to watch the action.

Kelce, though, was held to 58 receiving yards and six catches vs. Denver, his most non-impactful outing since a narrow Week 3 win vs. the New York Jets -- a game Swift attended.

Let's see if this is the start of some bad blood between Denver and the Swifties.