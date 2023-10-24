Browns player's cousin gives birth at Lucas Oil Stadium during game vs. Colts

Browns wide receiver David Bell left Sunday's game against the Colts with a win -- and a new family member.

Bell's cousin gave birth at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis during the Browns-Colts game. A team of medics from IU Health helped deliver Tylan Jones' baby girl, Kimmarie, inside the NFL stadium, according to NBC affiliate WTHR in Indianapolis.

Jones was among nearly 300 friends and family members in attendance to watch Bell's homecoming, according to WLFI in Indiana. Bell, a 2022 third-round draft pick of Cleveland, is an Indianapolis native and he played college football at Purdue University.

"I had a talk with [my baby] and told her, 'You cannot come on this day,'" Jones told WTHR.

But Jones, who wasn't due until Oct. 26, went into labor while entering the stadium, Bell's mother, Kareem Butler, told Indiana-based station WLFI. Butler said they sought medical help once they got inside, and the baby was delivered at 1:20 p.m., around 20 minutes after the game kicked off.

"I'll just tell her that she's the Lucas Oil baby," Jones told WTHR.

The Capital Improvement Board, a public entity that oversees Lucas Oil Stadium, released the following statement: "We extend our warmest congratulations and wishes for good health to the family.

"We also want to express our gratitude to our partners at IU Health, they are consistently well-prepared for any medical situation at the Stadium and yesterday was no exception."

So, how did Bell react to the news of his cousin giving birth at one of his games?

"He was shocked, just as shocked as I was," Jones, now a mother of three, told WTHR. "I think he's happy about it."