Buffalo Bills seeking snow shovelers ahead of Sunday's playoff game

The Buffalo Bills are seeking help to shovel snow at Highmark Stadium before Saturday’s playoff game.

Grab your snow shovel and head to Buffalo.

The Buffalo Bills announced they are offering $20 an hour to those who are willing to shovel snow inside Highmark Stadium ahead of their playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, 7 to 11 inches of snow is possible in the area on Saturday night, with winds over 30 miles per hour and gusts as high as 60 mph that could create blizzard-like conditions. Snow, and a chance of snow showers, is likely to continue through Sunday morning.

Heavy lake effect snow bands with gusty winds will occur east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Saturday through Sunday night. The snow bands will oscillate north to south, impacting the Buffalo and Watertown Metros. Travel will be difficult to near impossible within snow bands. pic.twitter.com/nwgMRaNH9P — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 12, 2024

Shoveling at the stadium will begin at 10 p.m. on Saturday night and carry into Sunday morning, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.

Prospective shovelers must be 18 and over, but those under 18 with proper working papers will also be considered. Applicants who are hired for the job are asked to dress appropriately for the elements with coats, gloves, hats and other winter clothing. The Bills are also asking those interested to bring their own shovel, although they will be provided for those who do not have one.

Complimentary food and breaks "in a comfortable warm area" will also be provided, the team announced on its website.

Shovelers can park in Lot 6 off Abbott Road and proceed to the Jani-King office trailer to register for work. Those interested are also encouraged to pre-register for snow shoveling at the stadium.