Bears' DeMarcus Walker took issue with false narrative that Caleb Williams was ‘primadonna'

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- DeMarcus Walker heard all the chatter about who quarterback Caleb Williams was during the pre-draft process. The Bears veteran defensive end didn't pay attention to the online characterization of the USC quarterback but was aware of the narrative that he was "Hollywood," selfish, and arrogant.

Those narratives developed from a pre-draft vacuum created by Williams' lack of media appearances. It was a persona projected on Williams by those who had never interacted with the No. 1 overall pick.

Walker wanted to get to know Williams before drawing his conclusions. Like most people, he found that the social media characterization of Williams couldn't be farther from the truth.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I don’t like how the media made him … not you guys, I’m talking about the LA guys … just the mainstream LA media monster," Walker said Monday at Halas Hall after the Bears' third training camp practice. "I don’t like how they made him this type of primadonna type thing and that type of stuff. You’ve got to know this kid. Sit down and talk with him in the cafeteria and all this stuff, it’s just like nah. Sit down and get to know him. You know? Nah. Good kid man. I can’t wait to see what he does. Special arm talent and this offense has so many good weapons around him, sky’s the limit for that kid."

For Walker, the place where people misread Williams is obvious. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner understands his talent and believes in his ability. Self-belief is a desirable trait in a star quarterback, but it can also be misconstrued.

"See, Caleb is confident. You know?" Walker said. "And I feel like people can use that as cockiness and that’s where I feel like people are wrong. You want anyone to be confident in what they do. In y’all job, you have to be confident. You want a confident boyfriend. You want a confident girlfriend. You want a confident husband. You want a confident wife. So you know, I feel like people can misconcept that."

Since becoming the Bears ' franchise quarterback, Williams has quickly dispelled all the false narratives around him. He has embraced every aspect of being the franchise's standard-bearer -- from chanting "Green Bay sucks!" in a Wrigleyville bar to having a charity event in Pullman.

All of Williams' teammates have praised the quarterback for his humility, team-first approach, and desire to listen and learn.

The Bears' offseason search for a new quarterback started with unfounded whispers that Williams wouldn't play in Chicago. Williams quickly dispelled those notions at the combine and has poured himself into his new reality since being drafted.

The Bears met the real Caleb Williams, and he has been everything they had hoped for so far.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.