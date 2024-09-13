Bears injury report: Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze both questionable vs. Texans

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams could take the field Sunday night in Houston without two of his top three receivers.

Rome Odunze (MCL sprain) and Keenan Allen (heel) are both listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Odunze sprained his MCL late in the Bears’ Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans when a player rolled up on his knee late in the fourth quarter. The rookie wide receiver was lucky to escape the play with just a sprain.

“It happened and then I got up, I felt kind of a pop in there so I knew something wasn’t necessarily right,” Odunze said Wednesday at Halas Hal. “I usually try and walk things off, see how it feels. So I played the next play and was on a block and it didn’t feel right.”

Odunze didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was a limited participant on Friday.

As for Allen, the veteran wide receiver injured his heel late in training camp and re-aggravated that injury while tracking a deep pass from Williams during the second half against the Titans.

Allen didn't practice all week.

With Allen and Oduzne potentially out, the Bears will rely on DeAndre Carter, second-year receiver Tyler Scott, and potentially Velus Jones to fill in behind star wideout DJ Moore.

Scott was a healthy scratch in Week 1, but opportunity always knocks in the NFL. It’s up to Scott to grab it.

“Opportunity,” Eberflus said. “You’re looking for an opportunity, a crack in the door. Because it’s a strong receiving group that we feel that we have this year, and again, we still have to prove it. But I would say that opportunity. When that door opens and you take your opportunity and run with it.”

In other injury news, offensive lineman Ryan Bates and fullback Khari Blasingame were ruled OUT on Friday. Defensive end DeMarcus Walker is questionable with a foot injury but he was a full participant on Friday.

Defensive tackle Zacch Pickens has been a full participant all week and has no designation for Sunday's game.