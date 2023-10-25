Bears Overreactions: Did Tyson Bagent create QB controversy with Justin Fields?

Just like that, Tyson Bagent has caused a stir in Chicago.

The undrafted rookie quarterback was solid in the Bears' 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He operated the offense, was accurate and poised, stayed away from the negative plays, and allowed the run game and defense to do the rest.

That's the recipe for the 2023 Bears to succeed, no matter who starts at quarterback.

Bagent went 21-for-29 for 162 yards and one touchdown in the win. Tight end Cole Kmet described it as "pretty good quarterback play" after the win.

All of that has led to premature talk of a quarterback controversy in Chicago.

Bagent likely will get another start Sunday when the Bears visit the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Fields is still rehabbing his dislocated thumb but is "doubtful" for Sunday's game.

With Bagent getting start No. 2, it's time to open up the mailbag for an unsurprisingly QB-focused version that is full of takes and (maybe unanswerable) questions:

Keep Fields (1) and Bagent (2) as the starting QB’s for next year. Keep the draft picks we have and continue trying to draft quality players. — J and L Gifts (@Top_Gun2354) October 23, 2023

Overreaction? Yes

At the very least, Bagent proved he can be a competent backup quarterback. At 23 years old, he has a lot of developing to do, and there's a chance he could become something more.

The only way the Bears ride into the 2024 season with Fields and Bagent both atop the depth chart is if they start ripping off wins when Fields returns.

With the Bears likely to have at least one pick in the top five (top three) and Fields' rookie contract winding down, general manager Ryan Poles needs to have a complete evaluation of Fields at season's end. If he doesn't have that comprehensive evaluation due to injury or other issues (scheme, O-line health, etc) or that evaluation says Fields isn't the long-term answer, the young quarterback will probably be playing football elsewhere in 2024.

The Bears could sell passing on C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young to give Fields another season to show what he's got with a better supporting cast. If they pass on Caleb Williams and/or Drake Maye, they better be 100 percent sure Fields is a franchise quarterback with superstar potential.

I can't see the Bears passing on one of those two unless Fields returns and shows consistent growth for the remainder of the season. The flashes we saw against Denver and Washington have to become the norm, or the Bears will probably move on.

Resetting the quarterback contract clock would also fit the timeline of this rebuild better than getting ready to pay Fields a hefty sum after the 2025 season.

The bears never tried to push the ball deep and Tyson got the ball out quick why hasn’t coaching staff tried this with Justin? — selltheteamjerry (@dbh1127) October 23, 2023

Fans saying the game plan was different for Bagent I didn’t see that, I saw him make choices to move the sticks and help the OLine with quick reads(as he said he’d do)did the opposite of what JF does pass on multiple deep routes to hit quicker shorter routes, what’s your take? — Suedehead (@BeardownQB) October 23, 2023

Overreaction? Yes

Let's frame this as: "The Bears' staff tried something with Tyson Bagent that they haven't with Justin Fields." False.

They didn't put as much on Bagent's plate as they do Fields', but that's to be expected for an undrafted rookie quarterback they were trying to manage in his first start.

But the basic tenants of the offense were the same, just tailored more toward Bagent's skill set.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterback coach Andrew Janocko want Fields to get the ball out quickly, go through his progressions fast, and take the check down when nothing is open. What Bagent did is operate the scheme in its most basic form.

There were fewer deep vertical routes Sunday, but the bigger issue is that Fields doesn't get rid of the ball as fast as Bagent. Fields has talked a lot about needing to get better at "taking the cheese" and living to fight another down.

The Fields-led offense gets in trouble when he holds onto the ball too long, either because he is stuck on a progression or he's waiting for the home run ball, and things break down.

The play-calling was more conservative with Bagent, but that's not surprising. However, what the staff asked Bagent to do is what they'd like Fields to do at a more consistent level.

If he can do that, and then you add in the vertical threat his arm provides, the Bears' offense can get dynamic.

But in terms of the plan, I didn't see much difference in the scheme. The difference was in the timing of the quick game and the clock in Bagent's head that seemed to always know when the ball had to be out.

I feel like we need to temper the enthusiasm after the win. The Bears weak edge rush was not needed against a dismal quarterback like Hoyer. Plus, there’s no gamefilm to scheme against Bagent in his first start. — Tom Krestik (@KrestikTom) October 23, 2023

Never apologize for a win! However, that was a horrible Raiders team. I don’t think yesterday really changed any opinions. Now….if Chargers stack the box and take away 5 yd passes and we go over the top, maybe we have a legit backup! Still need to draft a QB to start! — Gary Van Osdale (@vanosdale1967) October 23, 2023

Overreaction? No

The Raiders are the embodiment of NFL mediocrity with Jimmy Garoppolo under center. They were an offensive disaster with Brian Hoyer in there, and Josh McDaniels does them zero favors on the headset.

Is it a marquee win? No.

But the Bears have won five games in the Matt Eberflus era, so any win is noteworthy.

Given that the Raiders lost to Jeff Saturday and Baker Mayfield fresh off a plane last season, it's not surprising they were on their back foot against Bagent.

What happens when the Chargers take away the short passes and make Bagent throw down the field? We'll see.

Enjoy the win. They've been too few and far between to get picky. But, yeah, the Raiders are an NFL tragedy.

I think we as Bears fans are looking for a Porshe as our QB instead of looking for Minivan. I think the 49ners figured out after last season they don't need a Porshe at QB just need a vehicle that can drop of the kids(ball) and handle difficult traffic without failing. — mac (@cardsplaceinchi) October 23, 2023

Overreaction? No

I really like this comp, and not just because I covered the 49ers when they had a reliable sedan (Garoppolo) and traded it in for a sports car that had trouble starting (Trey Lance).

It's easy to watch Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts and think, "Wow, got to get us one of those to win."

In some respects, that's correct.

If your ultimate goal is to win the Super Bowl, you need a difference-maker at quarterback. Unless, of course, you can make up for the difference with overall roster talent.

That's where the 49ers found themselves with Garoppolo and where they are again with Brock Purdy.

That's not to say Purdy isn't talented. I think he's a damn good NFL quarterback, but he doesn't have the special off-script gear the top guys do.

When looking for a quarterback, it's easy to get transfixed by the traits. The 49ers did with Lance when Mac Jones was supposed to be the initial pick.

In an ideal world, you want a guy with the minivan (as you put it) baseline and the Porsche upside. I think Fields had that coming out of Ohio State, but the Bears' general organizational dysfunction has made it so the Porsche doesn't always drive like it should.

But teams often get enamored with the high ceiling without checking out how low the floor might be. The dream visions outweigh what a nightmare reality can become if the traits aren't combined with NFL-caliber QB play.

Sometimes, it's OK to stick with a reliable vehicle as long as it fits the demands of the road (scheme asks).

D’onta Foreman continues to be the bell cow back through the end of the year with Roshon Johnson being the #2, surpassing Herbert — Justin Mui (@JMui23) October 23, 2023

Overreaction? Yes and no

If you follow me, you know I've been on Foreman as the lead back since the offseason.

I think the Bears' running game will be more potent with a physical back with wiggle and explosion leading off, with Herbert coming in to punish a tired defense that has just taken a beating.

That's how it worked last year, and Foreman has a gear that David Montgomery doesn't in the open field.

Special teams play a factor in who is up and who is down on gameday, but I really think the Bears should find a way to rotate all three backs in and ride the hot hand each week.

They found something with the more prototypical run schemes against the Raiders, which should benefit them as the season progresses.

I'm not sure there's a world where Herbert is the third back. If all three are healthy and Foreman continues to pop, my guess is that Johnson would play more on teams and be the third option.

Not a bad three-headed monster, though.

#bears 1) Bagent is limited QB in NFL. Hoyer, Dalton all won here. stop the stupidity bandwagon. 2) trade JF to Falcons PLS. great fit. 3) Draft Drake and line needs!! 4) fire Getsy/Flus. None of that changes w/ yesterday. — ian yuun (@ian_yuun62862) October 23, 2023

Let's just address the first three parts here. I'm sure we'll get back to the coaching futures in a later edition.

Is Bagent limited? The Bears managed him during his first NFL start, as any staff would. He had limited reps with the ones before last week, and they didn't want to put him in a position that was too big for him. They also saw a Raiders team they could beat as long as they didn't beat themselves, so Bagent didn't need to air it out.

He doesn't have a big arm. I had a scout describe it to me as a "live arm but not a huge one." He can zip in the ball in the short and intermediate area, but he doesn't have the vertical passing ability that Fields does. I wouldn't say he can't make the vertical throws, but Fields has supreme arm talent.

I don't think he's limited by talent, but he will be limited by a conservative staff that isn't going to lose games because they took the training wheels off too early.

As for Fields, I think there's a good chance his NFL path leads him out of Chicago. It's probably best for him. He has the talent to be a star, and I think Atlanta would be a good fit for several reasons.

You don't have to sell me on drafting Drake Maye. Offensive line help is paramount, but if the Bears can draft either Maye or Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr., they should pull the trigger without hesitation. The Bengals proved how far an elite QB-WR combo can take you. That might be close to an automatic ticket back to the playoffs in a bad NFC.

