LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears escaped a Week 1 scare against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday thanks to a dominant defensive performance and timely special teams play.

But the Bears didn't leave the 24-17 win unscathed.

Each of the Bears' top three receivers got banged up in the win over the Titans. Both DJ Moore and Keenan Allen left the game to head into the medical tent but returned to finish the game.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that the Bears aren't concerned about Moore or Allen as they prepare for a Week 2 game against the Texans in Houston.

However, there is some anxiety over the status of rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze. Odunze hurt his knee during Sunday's win and will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity.

"The only real concern we have is Rome," Eberflus said at Halas Hall. "Rome’s knee. So we will have to see where that is, and he’s getting an MRI today, and we will see where it goes from there.

"Hopefully, he will be fine."

Eberflus said he believed Odunze suffered the injury while blocking.

Odunze appeared to suffer the injury on the Bears' final possession with 4:22 remaining. The rookie appeared to get rolled up on while blocking on a screen pass to Velus Jones Jr. Odunze stayed in for one more play before walking gingerly to the sideline.

He missed the final three plays of the game. DeAndre Carter filled in for Odunze after he subbed out.

Odunze's one catch Sunday came on a wild sequence that saw him secure a pass that was intended for Moore but deflected into the air by Titans defender. Odunze jumped to secure the batted pass but was then hammered by a defender and fumbled. Left guard Teven Jenkins was able to jump on the ball, and the Bears kicked a field goal right before the end of half to cut the Titans' lead to 17-3.

If Odunze is forced to miss a lot of time, the Bears will have to rely on Carter and Tyler Scott to fill his role.

