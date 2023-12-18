Bears snap count: Bears' offensive issues can't be fixed in final three games

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Bears head coach Matt Eberflus took the podium Monday at Halas Hall and read out a list of team accomplishments over the past five weeks. All of them were related to the defense.

The Bears' offense has been, outside of two games against a shaky Lions defense, bordering on bad for over a month.

In two games against the Lions, the Bears are averaging 27 points and 335 yards per game. In three games against the Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, and Cleveland Browns, the Bears are averaging 12.6 offensive points and 282.2 yards per game.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Bears went 4-for-19 on third down and went three-and-out on nine of 15 possessions.

After the loss in Cleveland, Darnell Mooney and DJ Moore both pointed to complacency taking over in the third quarter as the Bears' defense was suffocating the Browns. Quarterback Justin Fields and tight end Cole Kmet both said that wasn't the case, but the Bears just failed to execute and move the sticks to flip the field in a defensive game.

Head coach Matt Eberflus believes the key to getting the Bears' offense back on track lies in stretching the field.

“It’s imperative that we keep taking the shots down the field that we took yesterday," Eberflus said Monday at Halas Hall. "We took one to [Robert Tonyan]. That was a big connect. It’s important that we do that. It’s a big part of it. We got DJ on the side. I think that was another big play. It’s important we keep taking the shots down the field because when you do that, you back people off and it opens up the intermediate part of it. You get people to play more shell that way, and we feel that can get people to open up the run game for us too.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Fields threw eight passes 20 or more yards downfield. He went 1-for-8 for 27 yards and two inceptions on Hail Mary attempts on those eight throws.

Eberflus said he was pleased with the amount of times the Bears attempted to go over the top of the Browns' defense. However, the head coach did note the Bears can take shot plays more consistently when the defense presents them with the opportunity.

That starts with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy dialing them up and ends with Fields pulling the trigger when advised.

“Some of them aren’t there," Eberflus said of the shot plays. "Yesterday, they were giving them to us. When you take a shot, you always have a release thing down underneath. Sometimes we check those things down when they are not there. But you certainly have to take the opportunity, and you have to call the play.”

Shot plays aside, the Bears also struggled mightily in short-yardage situations Sunday in Cleveland. That included a fourth-and-1 play on which Fields rolled to the right and was tripped up short of the line to gain. The broadcast appeared to show Mooney missing a block, but both Eberflus and Mooney explained that the play was a run-pass option pick play for Moore, and Mooney was blocking under the assumption that Moore was getting the ball.

"Darnell’s on the line. He’s pickin’ for DJ. DJ’s running his route and then you’ve got a run-pass option on the edge," Eberflus said of the play. "It’s a well-designed play. He decided to run it, and he got tripped up, he got tripped up at the point. And again, if he had more time and didn’t have that defender, he’d end up triggering, and we could throw it over the top to DJ, too.

"The communication was fine. It was good. It was man coverage, right?" Eberflus later said. "Went jet motion. They bumped the coverage over. The safety’s bumped it over, actually. I think one of them shoulda spun to the middle of the field, but they didn’t. There was no one in the middle of the field. The guy that was on DJ ended up triggering on Justin. Justin saw it. Justin went for the line to gain, and Mooney tried to get a piece of him. He got a little bit of him. He ran the route. The execution was good."

Whether it's shot plays, run-pass options, or the dropback game, the Bears' offense hasn't consistently executed all season and it has been especially bad over the past five games.

The Bears are out of time to find answers for the offensive issues in 2023, but they have three games to determine what can be salvaged in 2024.

Here's the snap count from the loss to the Browns:

Quarterback: Justin Fields 73

Running back: Roschon Johnson 36, D'Onta Foreman 19, Khalil Herbert 17, Khari Blasingame 9

Wide receiver: DJ Moore 64, Darnell Mooney 63, Tyler Scott 37, Velus Jones 10, Trent Taylor 5

Tight end: Cole Kmet 63, Marcedes Lewis 25, Robert Tonyan 17

Offensive line: Darnell Wright 73, Lucas Patrick 73, Nate Davis 73, Braxton Jones 73, Cody Whitehair 48, Teven Jenkins 25

Defensive line: DeMarcus Walker 54, Justin Jones 48, Montez Sweat 48, Andrew Billings 38, Gervon Dexter 30, Rasheem Green 23, Dominique Robinson 19, Zacch Pickens 19

Linebackers: T.J. Edwards 69, Tremaine Edmunds 69, Jack Sanborn 11

Defensive backs: Jaquan Brisker 69, Eddie Jackson 69, Jaylon Johnson 67, Kyler Gordon 57, Tyrique Stevenson 45, Terell Smith 22, Elijah Hicks 2

Special Teams: Sanborn 30, Dylan Cole 30, DeMarquis Gates 30, Jaylon Jones 30, Travis Homer 26, Josh Blackwell 24, Blasingame 22, Hicks 20, Tonyan 18, T. Smith 16, Patrick Scales 13, Trenton Gill 13, Edwards 12, Ve. Jones 12, Ro. Johnson 9, Taylor 9, Cairo Santos 7, Brisker 6, Stevenson 5, Dexter 5, Robinson 5, Pickens 4, Ju. Jones 3, Gordon 3, Whitehair 3, Wright 3, Davis 3, Patrick 3, Kmet 2, Edmunds 2, Ja. Johnson 2, Walker 2, Billings 1, Sweat 1, Jenkins 1, Lewis 1

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.