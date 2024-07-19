LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Head coach Matt Eberflus and the Bears' coaching staff have been working for months to create a preseason plan for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

With the first training camp practice set for Saturday and the preseason opener just 13 days away, that plan is starting to crystalize, but there are still details to iron out.

"We’ve looked at it, we’ve discussed it," Eberflus said Friday as veterans reported to Halas Hall. "Haven’t made any decisions but we certainly want to get him some reps. I know the guys last year got 45 to 55 reps in terms of those guys. We’re looking right in that range. We’ll see, but again, it’s always week to week because you have to see what the health of your line is and where everybody is. But certainly, all those exposures are equally as valuable."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Eberflus quickly noted that the reps Williams will get in practice against the Bears' first-string defense will be equally, if not more, valuable than those he will get against vanilla defenses in the preseason.

"We’ll take that week to week," Eberflus said of the preseason plan for Williams. "But there’s value in all the reps when you think about it because he’s going to be going against the [No.] 1 defense. In preseason games you don’t get all the looks sometimes that you would get during practice. So I think there’s equal value to going against the ones every single day and also getting some of those preseason reps as well."

During the spring, Eberflus mentioned the Bears staff looked at how many preseason reps rookie quarterbacks got last year to try and determine the appropriate number to prepare Williams for Week 1. However, the Bears also must be careful not to overexpose Williams in games that don't matter.

"There’s definitely that," Eberflus said in June. "You look at last year’s reps. [C.J. Stroud], [Bryce Young], [Anthony Richardson], they all got between 45 and 65 reps in the preseason. So you look at those things and you look at the past and we’ll be looking a little deeper than that and go back a few years. So you’re always looking at that and gathering the data. And like I said, we’ll always do what’s best for the Bears."

Williams knows the preseason will serve its purpose. But for now, his focus is on the daily battles with the Bears' ascending defense that will begin Saturday.

"I think any reps are obviously valuable," Williams said Friday about his preseason desires. "But we do have the understanding that, you know, it’s preseason, and things are going to be a little different play-wise, offensively and defensively. So practice here is just as valuable as those moments. So, making sure I’m not looking forward to preseason and those preseason games, and I’m focused on playing against the Chicago Bears defense right now, and when those moments come, take those moments as just as valuable as practice."

The Bears will face the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio. It's unclear if Williams will make his preseason debut then or in Buffalo against the Bills on Aug. 10.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.