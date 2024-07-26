Bears training camp observations: Caleb Williams' late flash of brilliance defines first padded practice

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The 2024 Bears put on the pads for the first time Friday on Day 6 of training camp at Halas Hall, and for most of the day, the defense pushed the offense around.

Gervon Dexter, Montez Sweat, and DeMarcus Walker got constant pressure on quarterback Caleb Williams as the offensive line struggled with false starts and slow get-offs.

Most of Friday's two-hour practice saw Williams getting sacked or firing passes to his checkdown.

However, the rookie quarterback finished the day with a display that illustrates why there is so much excitement around the start of this new era of Bears football.

With his offensive line struggling, Williams showed he has the ability to rise above subpar play around him and deliver when called on.

The Bears' offense finished the day with a two-minute period that saw the offense get the ball on its own 35-yard line with 1:20 left.

Williams opened the drill by hitting running back Roschon Johnson on a screen for a gain of 8. After Dexter forced a throw away on second down, Williams and the offense faced an early got-to-have-it third-and-2.

The rookie quarterback dropped back and hit wide receiver Rome Odunze on a quick out to the right for a gain of 8 to move the chains. Williams let the ball go before Odunze was even out of his break and put it on the money.

Williams' next throw was his best of the day.

On first-and-10 from the 50, he dropped back and delivered a dart to Keenan Allen over the middle of the field for a 15-yard gain. The play was in rhythm, and Williams threw with anticipation and accuracy for a big gain.

Williams had a chance to end the drill on the next play when Odunze broke wide open in the end zone, but the rookie quarterback's pass sailed long and out of the back of the end zone. Safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson both did some "who blew the coverage" finger-pointing after dodging the kill shot from Williams.

But the rookie quarterback made up for his error on the very next snap.

Williams was pressured by Daniel Hardy from the left and escaped out of the pocket to the right while keeping his eyes upfield. Williams quickly went through his progressions before finding a wide-open Tyler Scott in the end zone for a drive-winning touchdown. One play after overthrowing Odunze in a similar area of the field, Williams threw a perfect pass off one foot while on the run to Scott to give the offense some good vibes to end the day.

Slot cornerback Greg Stroman was beaten by Scott off the line, and Brisker was unable to close fast enough to break up Williams' perfect pass.

It was a rickety first day in pads for Williams and the offense, but the rookie quarterback demonstrated the ability to elevate and thrive in imperfect circumstances.

"He's kicking ass," center Ryan Bates said of Williams after Friday's practice. "He really is."

Here are more notes from the first day of pads at Bears training camp:

-- There was one minor kerfuffle during the first day of padded practice.

During one 11-on-11 period, Williams handed the ball off to running back Khalil Herbert who was tackled by Walker. Tight end Gerald Everett took umbrage with the tackle and started to exchange words with both Walker and Sweat. A little pushing ensued before Williams got in the middle to break it up and calm things down.

The quarterback's willingness to stick his nose in there resonated with his veteran teammates.

"That’s my quarterback," Bates said. "I love that. I love that mentality. He’s got to be smarter though because we can’t have that, God forbid anything happens. But I love when he stepped in there and got in the middle of it. That’s who he is. He’s a chippy guy. He wants to get in there, he wants to compete. Yeah, I love him so far."

"We love a little feisty," center Coleman Shelton said. "Like getting scrappy. It’s part of the culture. Knock it forward. We’re always moving forward."

-- The Bears' offensive line had five false starts Friday.

-- Dexter notched several "sacks," while linebacker T.J. Edwards and Brisker also got to the quarterback in the backfield.

-- Dexter not only created constant pressure but blew up several of the Bears' run plays on Friday. Dexter reshaped his body in the offseason and arrived at camp confident in his ability to take a leap in Year 2. That work and confidence showed up Friday.

"He's a good player," Shelton said of Dexter. "He's long, he plays hard, he plays through the whistle, he's the type of guy who never lets up. You've really gotta finish your block every time when you go against him."

-- Sweat, Walker, Stevenson, and Brisker also blew up run plays.

-- Rookie punter Tory Taylor put on a display Friday, including one punt that was downed inside the 5-yard line.

-- The Bears' punter returners have had issues early in camp.

On Friday, DeAndre Carter and Freddie Swain both muffed punts while Odunze misread one off the bounce. On Thursday, Stevenson had issues fielding multiple punts.

-- Left tackle Braxton Jones continues to work his way into camp. He got more 11-on-11 work Friday than he had in previous practices but eventually was replaced by Larry Borom.

-- Left guard Teven Jenkins was briefly shaken up in practice and replaced by Bill Murray. He returned for the next set of team drills.

-- Edge rusher Jacob Martin left practice early due to what looked like an ankle or foot issue.

-- Cornerback Kyler Gordon did not participate Friday. He is still dealing with tightness. Lineback Noah Sewell, wide receiver Nsimba Webster, and tight end Marcedes Lewis also did not participate.

-- The Bears will be back in pads Saturday before taking Sunday off.

