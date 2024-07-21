Bears training camp observations: Caleb Williams, offense show good, bad on Day 2

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears continued to ease into training camp Sunday with a 70-minute practice at Halas Hall that saw a few more fireworks than Saturday's boilerplate opener.

Quarterback Caleb Williams once again made quick decisions in 7-on-7, going 4-for-5 with completions to running back D'Andre Swift, tight end Cole Kmet, wide receiver Tyler Scott, and receiver Freddie Swain.

Williams' lone incompletion came when he tried to hit Scott on a go route up the right sideline. Scott was well covered by cornerback Jaylon Johnson, and Williams' pass sailed out of bounds.

The Williams-Scott combination bounced back two plays later with the offensive play of the day.

Williams dropped back and saw Scott had a step on cornerback Kyler Gordon working deep down the left side. The rookie quarterback laid a perfectly thrown ball right on the money 30 yards down the field for a big gain.

While the offense got the better of the defense in the 7-on-7 period, the defense once again won the day in the two-minute drill.

The Bears finished the day with an end-of-half scenario that gave the offense the ball on their own 30-yard line with 1:10 left and one timeout.

On first down, Williams looked right for DJ Moore, but Gordon swatted the pass away along the sideline. Williams' pass on a second down was batted down by defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, setting up a third-and-10.

Williams took the snap and quickly connected with wide receiver Keenan Allen on a crossing route for 10 yards.

Back-to-back completions to running back Roschon Johnson got the offense to the opposing 43-yard line with 16.8 seconds left.

On second-and-2, Williams dropped back and scanned the field quickly but had no one immediately open. Williams appeared to be looking for Scott on the left side, but Johnson locked up the second-year receiver. Williams quickly came back to the right side and tried to force a sidearm throw to Moore, but cornerback Tyrique Stevenson jumped the route and took the ball away from Moore for a drill-ending interception.

Williams' interception was a product of the situation, and it's a chance the Bears' staff is happy he tried to take.

"That was a unique one there at the end where clock is down pretty low right there so needing to get in field-goal range, need to be aggressive with the ball also knowing it's an end-of-half situation or end-of-game situation, we'll mix and match those things, so there's a good chance to be good aggressive and defensively making a great play on the ball right there," offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said after practice.

"He's taking a good shot right there and trying to get the offset throw and it didn't quite work out and defense made a good play. The mindset and knowing when those are the right opportunities like that situation right there, knowin when we're in or our of field goal range, outside, inside, all of those things come into play."

Here are more notes from Day 2 of practice:

-- Williams went 7-for-9 in the two other 11-on-11 periods. The rookie quarterback linked up with Allen several times while hitting Moore and Johnson for quick screens.

Williams' lone mistake in these periods came when he sailed a pass over tight end Cole Kmet's head that safety Kevin Byard almost picked off.

The Bears had one pre-snap penalty (false start) during the period due to a cadence issue.

-- After Ryan Bates got almost all the first-team snaps at center on Day 1, Coleman Shelton manned that post on Day 2.

With left tackle Braxton Jones still limited, the Bears' first-team offensive line was Larry Borom, Teven Jenkins, Shelton, Nate Davis, and Darnell Wright.

Waldron said that Williams feels comfortable with both Shelton and Bates at center.

-- Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent made several nice downfield throws to wide receiver Dante Pettis during 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 work.

-- The Bears activated tight end Gerald Everett off the non-football injury list after practice.

-- Tight end Marcedes Lewis, wide receiver Nsimba Webster, linebacker Noah Sewell, Everett, and offensive lineman Kiram Amegadjie didn't participate Sunday. Jones and linebacker T.J. Edwards were limited.

-- Wide receiver Rome Odunze returned to practice after missing Saturday for a personal matter. He participated in individual drills but not in team work.

