LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Caleb Williams' NFL learning experience continued Tuesday at Halas Hall during the Bears' third padded practice of training camp.

The No. 1 overall pick was efficient and in control during a crisp 7-on-7 period, including a deep touchdown pass to DJ Moore. Moore beat cornerback Tyrique Stevenson off the line, and Williams put the throw on the money for a 60-yard score.

The team period was much more rickety for Williams and the first-team offense.

Head coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Eric Washington threw a variety of blitzes at the rookie quarterback on Tuesday, and Williams, for the most part, struggled against the constant pressure.

Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, and defensive tackle Andrew Billings all recorded "sacks" during the team portions.

The team period also saw Williams throw an interception to safety Jaquan Brisker. The quarterback felt pressure, stepped up into the pocket, and tried to hit tight end Cole Kmet over the middle of the field. Kmet was well covered, and the pass sailed over his head and into Brisker's arms.

However, Williams responded from a shaky team period day during the closing two-minute drill.

The Bears' offense started on their own 40 with 1:30 left, but it didn't take Williams long to march them down the field.

Williams opened the drive with a 14-yard pass to Keenan Allen to the right side. Williams then hit D'Andre Swift on a slot screen, and the Bears' running back picked up 24 yards before being whistled down. Swift should have been whistled down earlier but was allowed to cut back up the middle for a big gain.

On the next play, Williams threw a dot to rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze for a 22-yard touchdown in the back left corner of the end zone. Williams had a tight window between cornerback Terell Smith and safety Kevin Byard and perfectly split the two defenders for a touchdown.

During the two-minute drive, the Bears’ defense went full speed but didn’t give Williams the exotic looks he had seen throughout the rest of practice.



Williams' ability to finish practice on a high note is yet another example of his growth early in camp.

"He’s really made some big strides here," Eberflus said of Williams after practice Tuesday. "We’re really talking about a massive amount of reps in the first eight or nine practices that we had because we have it set up for the walk-throughs prior to practice as you saw today, and then also in the evening, we had a massive amount. Good on good on the show team and different looks going through the operation of the offense.

"Him, really just keep investing, keep investing in the team in his way. His way is to know the scheme, know his fundamentals, know it cold, and keep operating that way. To me, he’s really starting to pick up his leadership too. Because now he feels comfortable in the offense, you can really start to see him coach other guys, encourage other guys, bring guys together which he has done in the past and that’s a good sign too."

Williams' talent, work ethic, and growth continue to impress his veteran teammates.

“From my experience with him, he’s a great guy that basically goes to work every day," running back Roschon Johnson said of Williams. "Definitely a very talented kid that basically does everything the way that you need it. On top of that, he has an uncanny ability to play the quarterback position and just do things that other quarterbacks probably can’t. Great guy. I think the team has gravitated towards him, and we’re excited."

Here are more notes from Day 9 of camp:

-- Williams' best pass in the day came in 7-on-7 when he rolled left to buy time and threw a bullet off one foot to tight end Stephen Carlson 20 yards downfield. Williams let the pass go as he faded out of bounds, and Carlson made a nice toe-tapping catch.

--Williams and Odunze had a miscommunication during one 11-on-11 period. Odunze broke inside while being covered by cornerback Jaylon Johnson, but Williams expected him to break outside, and the pass fell incomplete.

-- Williams finished the day with a successful two-point conversion play, hitting Odunze in the back left corner of the end zone.

-- The Bears' offense had two false starts and one delay of game penalty Tuesday.

-- Tight end Gerald Everett made an impressive leaping catch over Stevenson in 7-on-7 drills.

-- Collin Johnson made a couple of nice catches Tuesday, including a diving touchdown catch in individual work.

-- Eberflus announced Tuesday that Williams and the Bears' starters would not play Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans. The starters will have a full padded practice on Wednesday, while those who will play in the game get lighter work in before the trip to Canton, Ohio.

