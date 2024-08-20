Bears training camp observations: Tension boils over at end of padded practice

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The final open practice of Bears' training camp saw tensions boil over near the end of a padded day of work on Tuesday at Halas Hall.

The Bears have been hitting each other for over a month now. With the preseason finale on the horizon, it's clear they are ready to take their frustrations out on someone in a different uniform.

Tensions boiled over during one of the final team sessions of the day.

First, undrafted rookie running back Ian Wheeler was blasted in the hole by defensive tackle Gervon Dexter. Pushing and shoving ensued, and Dexter and left tackle Braxton Jones exchanged words. The jawing and pushing continued for a while after the play before Bears teammates finally calmed Dexter down.

Things reached a new level on the next play when Velus Jones took a handoff to the right. Linebacker T.J. Edwards made contact with Jones, and then fellow linebacker Tremaine Edmunds appeared to take the running back to the ground.

Tight end Cole Kmet immediately jumped in and grabbed a member of the defense, which led to a team-wide pushing and shoving match that saw multiple players jump on the pile as those in the middle got into a heated fracas.

Players eventually disentangled, and several emerged from the pile without their helmets.

When practice resumed, the Bears' first-team offense began a practice-ending drive to the end zone.

Quarterback Caleb Williams led the offense down the field and capped off the drive with a fourth-down touchdown pass to tight end Gerald Everett. Everett mistimed his jump but got one foot and a knee down before cornerback Tyrique Stevenson pushed him out.

The big play on the drive came on a deep pass to Keenan Allen, which likely would have led to a big hit by Stevenson in a real game. Allen made the catch, and Stevenson pulled up and dapped him up after the play to acknowledge what would have happened in a true live situation.

Nickel backs coach David Overstreet admonished the officials for the call, telling them, "this isn't the Big 10." Overstreet's tirade got a chuckle from general manager Ryan Poles, who was watching from the sideline.

Here are more notes from the final open day of Bears camp:

-- Safety Kevin Byard remains out with what coach Matt Eberflus described as a soft-tissue issue. Eberflus said the ailment isn't serious, and they expect Byard to return soon. Byard has not missed a practice in his career due to injury until Monday.

-- Offensive lineman Ryan Bates, cornerback Jaylon Jones, long-snapper Patrick Scales, wide receiver Collin Johnson, defensive end Jacob Martin, and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens were among those who did not practice.

-- After only participating in individual work Monday, safety Jaquan Brisker participated in some portion of the team drills Tuesday. The third-year safety is ramping back up to full participation but appears close.

-- The Bears' defense hounded Williams all day.

During one team period, the offense did not complete a pass due to constant pressure by Montez Sweat, Gervon Dexter, and Andrew Billings. The series ended with a quick sack by Edmunds. The linebacker came on a blitz and blew past Everett to sack Williams.

Slot cornerback Kyler Gordon also sacked Williams later in the day, which led to a loud celebration from Overstreet.

-- Safety Quindell Johnson picked off Tyson Bagent and returned it for a touchdown in team drills.

-- Undrafted quarterback Austin Reed made a nice off-platform throw to tight end Brendan Bates for chunk gain.

-- Williams' play of the day was an off-platform dot to Tyler Scott along the sideline. Williams rolled to his left and let an off-balance laser fly to Scott. The second-year receiver tapped both feet inbounds before he was pushed out.

-- The Bears' first team will have a heavy padded practice Wednesday after Eberflus announced the "majority of starters," including Williams, won't play Thursday in the preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

