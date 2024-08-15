Bears training camp observations: What Caleb Williams gained from rain-soaked work vs. Bengals

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Thursday's joint practice between the Bears and Cincinnati Bengals at Halas Hall wasn't played in ideal conditions, as rain pelted Lake Forest for the duration of the two-hour practice.

Balls slipped out of quarterbacks' hands while receivers fell while trying to get out of their breaks.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had his first pass of 7-on-7 picked off by Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt. Williams bounced back with two completions to Keenan Allen and a short hook-up with Rome Odunze to end the period.

Things were equally sloppy for Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow, who was picked off three times by the Bears' starting defense, including a diving pick by safety Kevin Byard. Meanwhile, cornerback Jaylon Johnson locked up Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

While the Bears' defense put the clamps on Burrow and the Bengals' offense in a downpour, Williams had several nice moments in 11-on-11.

During one red zone period, Williams hit Allen for a touchdown on a beautiful fade route. Allen created separation against Cam Taylor-Britt and then went and plucked the pass out of the air for six.

Williams also hit wide receiver DJ Moore for a touchdown on a slant route. Moore beat Dax Hill off the line, and Williams put it on the money for a score.

With the rain coming down, the Bears' passing attack didn't go downfield much. Williams took care of the ball after his practice-opening interception.

The Bears' offense finished the day with a two-minute drive that went nowhere on the soggy backfields at Halas.

Down 21-20, Williams and the Bears' offense got the ball at their own 25-yard line with 1:08 remaining.

Williams opened the drill with a quick pass to tight end Gerald Everett for a short gain. A second down screen to Everett was blown up, and the Bears' offensive line was flagged for holding.

On second-and-18, Williams dropped back and was swarmed by the entire Bengals defensive line for a sack. Williams connected with Freddie Swain for a gain of 10 on third-and-long, bringing up fourth-and-long with 28 seconds left. Needing to go down the field, Williams took a shot for Nsimba Webster down the left sideline, but the pass was broken up, giving the Bengals' defense the win and ending Williams' day.

"It was really good because Cincinnati offers a different structure, a different set of circumstances or looks, so to speak, that you get from different teams across the league, and you're going to face that week-in and week-out," head coach Matt Eberflus said of the reps Williams got Thursday. "I think it was very beneficial to play a Buffalo team that is very similar to us defensively, so it wasn't that big of a stretch for him to learn the rules and where things are in terms of the passing game. Coverage contours are similar.

"And then this group is a little different. They do some different things. They're an odd-structured team. For him to learn the rules, the protection rules, the runs to runs, runs to pass, and where the open space is, I feel like was really good learning for him, and experience. I thought that this was outstanding today, too. First seven-on-seven today he throws an interception, then he comes back. It was great to be out there in the weather today, really for everybody, just because of the ball. You have to handle the ball differently in the wet, and it was wet out there. There was pretty good rain at times. Not only that, it's the footwork. The footwork matters. You’ve got to keep your feet under your frame. You’ve got to make sure that you’re doing a good job with your footwork in terms of planting, driving, moving in that wet condition."

Here are more notes from Thursday's joint practices:

-- The Bears continue to get healthy. Right guard Nate Davis, defensive end Montez Sweat, and cornerback Kyler Gordon were healthy and full participants again. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson also was back and practicing.

-- Davis said he is taking everything day by day but is happy to stack three practices in a row.

The veteran guard bristled when asked about the perception that he doesn't like to practice.

"Not at all. I've been in this league for a long time, and I don't think I'd be able to do what I did without practicing," Davis said. "Stuff happens. Gotta continue to move on."

Eberflus said the Bears' picture at right guard and center remains unclear. Interior offensive lineman Ryan Bates has missed several practices in the last few weeks and is "week-to-week." When he returns, he is expected to compete with Davis and center Coleman Shelton.

-- Eberlus announced that the Bears starters will play in Saturday's preseason game vs. the Bengals at Soldier Field. Eberflus said the number of reps the starters play will be determined by the "ebb and flow' of the game.

Most of the Bengals' starters will not play.

-- The Bengals lost running back Chris Evans and offensive tackle D'Ante Smith to injuries Saturday. Both players were carted off with what appeared to be severe leg injuries.

