Caleb Williams, Bears' starters won't play in Hall of Fame Game vs. Texans

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- As expected, Caleb Williams' Bears preseason debut will have to wait for another week.

On Tuesday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced that Williams and the Bears' starters won't play Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans in Canton, Ohio.

"We feel really good about where we are," Eberflus said Tuesday.

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent will start Thursday in Canton.

Eberflus said the Bears are comfortable with the progress the starters have made in three padded practices. They will have another padded practice on Wednesday.

"It's a great opportunity for guys who are role players on our team and fringe roster players," Eberflus said.

On Monday, Williams said he wanted to play in the game and would consider any in-game rep he could get beneficial.

"I always think there’s more pros than cons in anything, especially for a young guy like myself," Williams said. "The reps are always paramount for anybody like myself - a young rookie, second-year guy, third-year guy - it’s paramount. It’s really important and we’ll see about these preseason games coming up, how they play out."

When asked about what he told Williams about not making his preseason debut Thursday, Eberflus kept it short.

"You're not playing," Eberflus said Tuesday.

Starters rarely see action in the Hall of Fame game. Teams usually use the extra preseason game as a way to get an extended look at guys vying for the backend of the roster and practice squad spots.

In the 2018 Hall of Fame Game, Chase Daniel started at quarterback for the Bears. Daniel threw five passes before giving way to Tyler Bray for the remainder of the night.

Williams is expected to make his Bears preseason debut on Aug. 10 against the Buffalo Bills.

