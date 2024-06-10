LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Caleb Williams will enter the final week of the Bears' offseason program without a rookie contract, but that's not weighing on the No. 1 overall pick's mind.

The rookie quarterback does not have an NFLPA-certified agent but does have a team of lawyers working to negotiate the deal with general manager Ryan Poles.

Williams knows the deal will get done, and that's not something he needs to worry about as he prepares to enter the next phase of the Bears' developmental program.

“I’m not handling that," Williams said of his contract after the final practice of Bears mandatory minicamp at Halas Hall last Thursday. "I’ve been focused on these past three days of minicamp, the OTAs before that and rookie camp before that. I haven’t been focused on that. Poles and my team has been focused on that. I have lawyers and attorneys to handle things like that so I can be free-minded on the field, enjoying coming into work every day and working my tail off.”

As of Monday, 13 first-round picks have yet to sign deals, including Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze, whom the Bears drafted with the No. 9 overall pick.

Drake Maye and Bo Nix are the only two first-round quarterbacks who have signed their contracts to this point. Williams, No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr., and No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy are currently unsigned.

Williams has spent his spring focusing on learning offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's system and adjusting to the speed of NFL defenses. Once the offseason program concludes Wednesday, Williams and his team can start to iron out a deal with the Bears.

It's not unusual for rookie contracts to go unsigned into late June or July, and there's no reason to believe that this will keep Williams from being on the field when the Bears open training camp in mid-July.

The NFL has a rookie wage scale that is slotted by draft pick. Williams’ four-year deal is expected to be worth $39.4 million with a $25.5 million signing bonus. The deal should include a fifth-year club option for the 2028 season.

