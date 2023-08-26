How Justin Fields performed in Bears' preseason finale vs. Bills

CHICAGO -- Justin Fields finished his preseason Saturday, playing two-plus series in the Bears' exhibition finale against the Buffalo Bills.

Playing behind a patchwork offensive line, Fields and the first-team offense went three-and-out on its first two drives.

On the first drive, Fields' pass down the right sideline to DJ Moore on third-and-10 was broken up by cornerback Christian Benford. Moore did well to break up what could have been an interception. Fields needed to put the ball on Moore's back shoulder.

The Bears' second drive was over in the blink of an eye as Fields ran out of bounds on third-and-11 after a gain of 3.

Fields and the offense got going on their third series.

Fields opened the drive with a 13-yard run before hitting Moore over the middle. The Bears' star receiver made a guy miss and raced 40 yards down to the Bills' 31-yard line.

The Bears faced a third-and-10 from the Bills' 20-yard line to open the second quarter. Fields hit running back D'Onta Foreman out of the backfield but was tagged by Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver as he let it go.

The Bears inserted backup quarterback Tyson Bagent after the play, ending Fields' day.

Fields went 2-for-6 for 51 yards while rushing three times for 16.

The Bears were wise to remove Fields after he took hits on back-to-back plays in the red zone.

It wasn't the explosive afternoon that the preseason opener was, but Fields will enter the regular season healthy, which was priority No. 1 for the Bears on Saturday.

