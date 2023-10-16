Justin Fields dislocated thumb, ‘doubtful' vs. Raiders as Bears determine next steps

CHICAGO -- Justin Fields is unlikely to play Sunday when the Las Vegas Raiders visit Soldier Field.

The third-year quarterback dislocated his thumb during the second half of the Bears' 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced. X-rays were negative, and Fields had an MRI on Monday.

"There's no timetable right now," Eberflus said Monday at Halas Hall. "It's really going to come down to grip strength. There's natural swelling that occurs with this injury, so we should know more at the end of the week. Is he going to play this week? Loos to be doubtful right now."

Eberflus reiterated multiple times Monday that Fields' grip strength will determine when he can return to play. Fields is currently working with the trainers at Halas Hall, and the Bears will have a better idea about his long-term availability and whether or not surgery is needed at the end of the week.

"At the end of the week, we’re gonna figure that out," Eberflus said. "We’re gonna figure that out. Grip strength is — you know, grip the ball, throw the ball, hand the ball off, everything a quarterback does. We’ll know that at the end of the week.”

Eberflus said he did not receive any negative feedback from the MRI, but the Bears must wait for the swelling to subside before determining next steps.

“Everything’s looking where it is, in terms of good," Eberflus said. "It doesn’t look like it’s a negative thing, but we’ll see where it is. I don’t have all the information yet because it’s not there. We don’t have the information yet.”

Undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent took over for Fields against the Vikings. Bagent was a mixed bag in his NFL debut, but the Bears are confident he can get the job done if Fields is unable to play.

The Bears will spend the week preparing Bagent to start Sunday against the Raiders.

