LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- One look at the Bears' 2024 roster and their need for another pass rusher becomes clear. At least, it should.

General manager Ryan Poles, however, wants to evaluate the current group before adding another veteran to the defensive line.

"In the front office, it's our job to look at every option that's out there to improve our football team," Poles said on Friday at Halas Hall as veterans reported for training camp. "We feel really comfortable with the guys we have on our roster now, and I'm excited, we're both excited, to see [defensive line coach Travis Smith] and [defensive coordinator Eric Washington] really put their hands on those guys and develop them as we go through the beginning of training camp. But we will always have our eyes on the list of players that we could potentially bring in."

The Bears lost defensive tackle Justin Jones to the Arizona Cardinals in free agency. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue also departed in free agency but is still unsigned.

Poles made minor moves to address the pass rush in the offseason by signing Jacob Martin and drafting Austin Booker in the fifth round. Without Ngakoue or a similar replacement, the Bears' defensive end room has just Martin, Booker, and DeMarcus Walker behind Pro Bowler Montez Sweat.

Regardless, Poles doesn't currently view it as an issue.

"I don’t really see it as a defensive end problem," Poles said. "Our mindset’s always, how can we make a position group the best we can possibly make it and as deep as we possibly can make it. So it’s, like I said, just really leaning on Travis and Eric to continue to develop the players that we have in and see, especially when we get pads on, see how they do. We saw some really encouraging things during OTAs. But we all know this game is played in full pads, so we want to see that process through."

Re-signing Ngakoue would make a lot of sense for the Bears. He knows the scheme and came on late after Sweat's arrival before breaking his ankle. The Bears' athletic staff has been involved in his rehab, and Poles believes last summer's signing of the veteran pass rusher paid off.

"Evaluation-wise, I think once we got Montez, you saw the sack rate go up for really everybody," Poles said of Ngakoue's impact last season. "So I think it enhanced everyone. But I really enjoyed our time with him. I thought he did a nice job. Brought some leadership. So it was positive."

The Bears likely will still look to add to their defensive line room. As he always does, Poles will wait for the prices to come to his value slot before making an addition.

For now, the Bears will enter camp hoping Walker, Booker, and Martin can provide enough pass-rushing juice opposite Sweat. If they can't, Chicago's ascending defense might stall out before reaching its desired heights.

