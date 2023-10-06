Schrock's Bears Report Card: Grading Justin Fields, offense, defense in win vs. Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. -- Ding dong, the streak is dead.

After 14 losses and almost a complete calendar year, Justin Fields and DJ Moore put an end to the Bears' losing streak Thursday night with a resounding 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.

Fields and Moore opened the game with a 58-yard completion on the Bears' first third down and never looked back.

The third-year quarterback finished the game 15-for-29 for 282 yards and four touchdowns, while Moore caught eight balls for 230 yards and three touchdowns.

The streak is dead and buried as the Bears head into the mini-bye.

They can take this glowing report card with them as they prepare for a Week 6 tilt against the Minnesota Vikings:

Passing offense

The Bears' offense was once again a wrecking ball in the first half.

Fields started the game 9-for-13 for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Moore racked up 126 yards receiving in the first quarter as the Bears jumped out to a 27-3 lead at halftime.

Fields and Moore will get the headlines. They should. Moore was sensational, and Fields now is tied for the NFL lead in touchdown passes. The Fields-Moore connection that has blossomed in the last two games is precisely what the Bears envisioned when they acquired the star receiver in March.

But Moore and Fields' big day doesn't happen without an impressive effort from the Bears' offensive line against a tremendous Washington front four.

Last year, the Commanders' front four terrorized Fields, sacking him five times and hitting him 13, in an ugly 12-7 loss at Soldier Field. The Commanders got to Fields three times Thursday night, but overall, an offensive line with shifting pieces gave Fields the protection needed to pick Washington apart.

FIELDS GRADE: A

DJ MOORE GRADE: Graduated

TEAM GRADE: A+

Rushing offense

The Bears have found their running game over the past two weeks.

On Thursday, they rushed for 178 yards on 32 carries (5.6 yards per carry), with Khalil Herbert leading the way with 10 carries for 76 yards.

The Bears' ground game gets extra points on this test since they lost Herbert (ankle), Roschon Johnson (concussion), and Travis Homer (hamstring) during the game.

That meant they had to try to salt the game away with Fields and fullback Khari Blasingame toting the rock.

In the end, a 56-yard catch-and-run by Moore was the final dagger, but the Bears' run game deserves a lot of credit for keeping the Commanders off-balance and ensuring they couldn't just pin their ears back to get after Fields.

GRADE: A-

Pass Defense

For the second straight week, the Bears rolled into a must-win game with an undermanned secondary.

Last week, that group was unable to hold up against Russell Wilson. This week, they gave up yards but bowed up when the Bears needed them to make a stand.

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell finished the game 37-for-51 for 388 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

The Bears gave up a lot of short passes to tight end Logan Thomas and wide receiver Curtis Samuel. Their tackling was mediocre. Tyrique Stevenson had a costly pass interference penalty and should have probably had another.

But they held Terry McLaurin to four catches for 49 yards and limited Jahan Dotson to three grabs for 30.

Third-string nickelback Greg Stroman had a timely interception, and rookie cornerback Terell Smith forced a fumble and recovered it.

The Bears also had five sacks on the night.

It wasn't perfect. They need to get healthy. But they made the plays that counted when the game was in the balance.

GRADE: B-

Run defense

The Commanders straight up abandoned the run midway through the second quarter.

In fact, the Commanders called their last run with 9:28 left in the second frame.

Washington finished with 29 yards on 10 carries, with 19 coming on scrambles from Howell.

Bears didn't need to defend the run, which made life easier.

GRADE: A

Coaching

Props where they are due.

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has found the right buttons to push with this offense. Aside from an unfortunate fourth quarter against the Broncos, Fields and the Bears' offense have been firing on all cylinders since getting pantsed in Kansas City.

Getsy's script remains good, and the play calls, for the most part, mesh with what Fields is good at and put a heavy focus on getting Moore the football. (Novel concept.)

As for head coach Matt Eberflus, when the Commanders were driving to cut the lead to three or seven, he went away from his tendency, choosing to blitz and heat up Howell, and it won the Bears the game.

Fourteen straight losses will wear on anyone, especially a head coach in a market like Chicago.

It would have been easy for Eberflus and Getsy to get tight in the second half again, but they stuck to what was working and got the Bears in the win column.

GRADE: A

