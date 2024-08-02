The Bears got their first real look at the backend of their 2024 roster Thursday night in a 21-17 weather-shortened win over the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and the rest of the Bears' starters watched from the sideline as third-string quarterback Brett Rypien and wide receiver Collin Johnson led them to an exhibition win in a game that was called with 3:31 left in the third quarter.

General manager Ryan Poles has been clear that it will be "hard to make" the Bears' roster this season. There will be just a few backend roster spots up for grabs, and Thursday was a chance for those players on the fringe to make an opening statement.

Here's a preseason report worthy of an Aug. 1 preseason game:

Passing offense

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent started Thursday's affair and played just one series. Bagent went 2-for-3 for 16 yards before giving way to Rypien.

Rypien was crisp and efficient during his several series of work. The veteran quarterback went 11-for-15 for 166 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Johnson. Johnson hauled in three catches for 56 yards and two scores in the win.

Tommy Sweeney and Brendan Bates each racked up 47 yards receiving as offensive coordinator Shane Waldron attacked the middle of the field with the Bears' tight ends.

For Aug. 1, it was a good showing for the Bears' aerial attack.

GRADE: B+

Rushing offense

Khalil Herbert showed great vision and burst during his lone series of work. The fourth-year back rushed four times for 35 yards, including a 19-yard jaunt.

Roschon Johnson saw three series of action. The Texas product ran with physicality but was unable to get much going. Johnson rushed for 24 yards on six carries.

The Bears' backup offensive line did little to generate a consistent push Thursday night. The Bears opened the game with an offensive line that surprisingly featured Jerome Carvin at center.

The Bears' starting offensive line Thursday night was:

LT: Larry Borom

LG: Ja'Tyre Carter

C: Carvin

RG: Matt Pryor

RT: Jake Curhan

The Bears mixed up the offensive line after the first series, but Carvin got several series at center before shifting over to guard in the second half when Doug Kramer entered the game.

Overall, it was an average night for the Bears' ground game.

GRADE: C

Passing defense

The Bears' second-string defense was shredded early on by Texans backup quarterback Davis Mills and third-string quarterback Case Keenum.

Mills went 10-for-13 for 102 yards and a touchdown, while Keenum went 7-for-9 for 78 yards and a score.

The Bears' backup linebackers and corners blew several coverages and slipped several times on the turf at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Safeties Elijah Hicks and Tarvarius Moore were solid as the last line of defense, but pass defense struggled until fourth-string quarterback Tim Boyle entered.

Undrafted rookie cornerback Leon Jones had a few nice moments but was also beaten in coverage a couple of times.

Fifth-round rookie defensive end Austin Booker showed good get-off, speed, and strength against the Texans' backup. His pressure led to the Bears' lone sack of the night, which was given to Byron Cowart.

The Bears have an ascending defense, but trouble could be on the horizon if injuries pile up. The Bears' backup linebackers were picked apart in the passing game, and the defensive line didn't offer reason to believe a second wave will materialize behind the starters.

GRADE: C-

Rushing defense

While the Bears' defensive line struggled to generate consistent pressure Thursday, they did a good job in the run game.

Pickens and Cowart got the start inside, with Booker, Dominque Robinson, Khalid Kareem and Daniel Hardy rotated on the outside to start.

That group, along with undrafted Keith Randolph and others, held the Texans to 54 yards on 21 carries (2.6 yards per carry).

A valiant effort by those fighting for depth spots on the Bears' defensive line.

GRADE: A

Special Teams

The new kickoff rule was all the rage Thursday night. But the dynamic rule change that was supposed to usher in more excitement in the return game saw just one return longer than 24 yards.

With Velus Jones Jr. a healthy scratch with the starters, Tyler Scott and John Jackson returned kicks for the Bears. Scott returned two kicks for 40 total yards, while Johnson returned two for 59, including a 31-yarder.

Jones being a healthy scratch would appear to point to his role as the Bears' main kickoff returner being safe, but head coach Matt Eberflus was adamant after the game that the returner position is an open competition between a number of players.

GRADE: C+