Schrock's Report Card: Grading Caleb Williams, Bears in 24-17 win vs. Titans

CHICAGO -- A win is a win, but rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense have a lot to work on after a dismal showing Sunday in Chicago's 24-17 win over the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field.

The No. 1 overall pick was erratic all day during his official NFL debut. Williams finished the day 14-for-29 for 93 yards, and the Bears' offense racked up just 148 total yards against the Titans.

But while Williams struggled, the Bears' defense and special teams picked up the slack. Safety Jonathan Owens returned a blocked punt for a touchdown to cut Tennessee's lead to 17-10, and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson's pick-six gave the Bears a 24-17 lead that ensured Williams became the first No. 1 overall pick to win his first start since David Carr in 2002.

"We’ve got a lot more to get better at, but to get this win, the first win in the books as a rookie starting QB for myself is unbelievable and I’m happy and excited and ready to go," Williams said after the win.

The Bears opened the Caleb Williams era with an unlikely win, and this up-and-down report card reflects that uneven performance.

Passing offense

Williams was out of sync all day Sunday.

The USC product missed several throws he usually makes, wasn't on the right page with his receivers, dropped a snap, and took a 19-yard sack that knocked the Bears out of field goal range.

Williams didn't turn the ball over but got lucky that an errant pass toward DJ Moore in the second quarter was deflected and caught by Rome Odunze and not picked off.

The offensive line struggled with Titans defensive tackles Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat all day. With the Titans constantly denting the pocket, Williams spent a lot of his day trying to make something out of nothing.

"Whether it’s a win or loss, you expect to play a certain way, you expect yourself to perform a certain way, to make passes, whether it’s just a routine pass or an insane kind of whatever the case may be kind of play itself," Williams said. "That didn’t happen today, so it’s enough motivation for me. We’re going to somebody else’s home this week and so it’s enough motivation for me to go out there and get better this week and make sure I perform differently next week.”

CALEB WILLIAMS GRADE: D

TEAM GRADE: D

Rushing offense

This was the most disheartening facet of Sunday's win.

The Bears have been one of the best running teams in the NFL over the past two seasons, with and without former quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears signed running back D'Andre Swift in the offseason to be a "weapon back." The Bears planned to lean on the run game early this season to help Williams settle in.

But with the Titans' front seven wreaking havoc all day Sunday, the Bears' ground attack never got out of the starting blocks.

Swift finished the day with 30 yards on 10 carries, but 20 came on one run.

Entering the fourth quarter, Williams and Velus Jones Jr. were the Bears' leading rushers at 11 yards apiece.

The interior of the Bears' offensive line had a putrid day. Center Coleman Shelton was constantly bullied, while the right guard rotation of Ryan Bates and Nate Davis was ineffective. Even left guard Teven Jenkins had a day to forget.

Williams is going to have his tough games. That's to be expected. But the Bears won't win many games where he struggles if they can't run the ball.

GRADE: F

Passing defense

The Bears' secondary remains the strongest unit on the team.

Titans quarterback Will Levis threw for only 127 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions on Sunday. The Bears' pass rush started to heat up Levis in the second half, which led to picks by Stevenson and Jaylon Johnson.

Recently acquired edge rusher Darrell Taylor had two sacks and a forced fumble, while DeMarcus Walker had four quarterback hits on the day.

Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo beat Stevenson for a touchdown in the red zone, and Calvin Ridley caught three passes for 50 yards.

Other than that, the Titans achieved little through the air.

GRADE: A-

Run defense

The Bears' defense allowed just 86 yards per game on the ground last season, but the Titans had them in hell on the ground during the first half.

Running back Tony Pollard broke several tackles as the Bears' defenders took poor angles, lost gap discipline, and didn't wrap up.

Pollard had 63 yards through a quarter and a half but finished with just 82 of the Titans' 140 rushing yards as the Bears' defense buckled down after halftime thanks to stout play from defensive tackle Andrew Billings and linebackers T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds.

The Titans averaged 5.4 yards per rush Sunday but found little success after halftime, gaining just 65 total yards in the second half.

GRADE: B

Special teams

Velus Jones Jr.'s muffed kick return handed the Titans three points.

But after that, the unit was stellar.

Daniel Hardy's blocked punt that Owens returned for a touchdown changed the momentum of the game. DeAndre Carter recorded a 66-yard kick return after the Bears pulled Jones, new long snapper Scott Daly had no problems with the operation, and kicker Cairo Santos was perfect.

I can't give top marks because of Jones' blunder, but it was otherwise a good day for Richard Hightower's unit.

GRADE: B+

