Schrock's report card: Grading Caleb Williams, Bears in preseason win vs. Bengals

CHICAGO -- If that was it for Caleb Williams in the preseason, the Bears' rookie quarterback emphatically punctuated his exhibition season Saturday in Chicago's 27-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field.

Williams started slow Saturday as the Bears' first-team offense went three-and-out on their first three possessions. But the No. 1 overall pick finished the day with an adrenaline-inducing series of plays that included a 45-yard off-platform strike to Rome Odunze, a should-have-been touchdown on a laser to Odunze (the receiver was out of bounds), and a 7-yard touchdown scramble.

"He's always rising to the occasion," head coach Matt Eberflus said of Williams after the win.

Eberflus called Williams' day "professional," noting how the rookie quarterback kept an even-keeled demeanor as the offense was slow to get out of the blocks against the Bengals' second-string defense.

With the Bears' preseason finale in just five days, it seems unlikely that Williams and the starters will suit up again before the season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

If Saturday was the end of the preseason slate for the ones, the defense looks ready. Williams and the offense have the juice, but consistency is needed.

Here's a report card from an August romp:

Passing Offense

Williams and the offense sputtered to start Saturday's game.

Williams' first pass was high and hot to Keenan Allen, and the first drive ended with an intentional grounding that was a product of a miscommunication between Williams and a few of his receivers.

The offensive line struggled to keep the pressure off Williams, and the rookie quarterback was lucky not to turn the ball over on an off-platform throw that went awry thanks to an appearance from the turf monster.

But Williams finished the day strong. His chemistry with Odunze is improving daily, and the combination of arm talent, pocket presence, and playmaking ability is rare.

Williams and the offense have to iron out the issues. He has to continue to get on the same page with Allen and DJ Moore. The Bears must polish Williams while not stopping him from doing what makes him special.

Going 6-for-13 for 75 yards isn't noteworthy on the stat sheet. But he passed the eye test again.

The unit as a whole, though? They have things to work on.

Williams GRADE: B-

Passing offense GRADE: C

Rushing Offense

The Bears' rushing attack left a lot to be desired Saturday.

D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson both sat out, leaving Khalil Herbert and Travis Homer as the top options with Williams and the No. 1 offense.

Herbert rushed for 31 yards on five carries, but 21 came on one tote. The four carries for 10 yards better aligns with a rushing attack that averaged 3.8 yards on the ground Saturday.

Velus Jones Jr. was disappointing in his second game as a running back. He carried the ball six times for 13 yards.

The offensive line remains the biggest issue in the run game. Herbert and Homer had little room to run behind the lead line, and things didn't get better when the backups arrived.

Work to do.

GRADE: D+

Passing Defense

Yes, Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins were on the sideline.

Locking up Logan Woodside and Jermaine Burton isn't reason for a parade.

But the Bears' defense is ready for the season.

Slot cornerback Kyler Gordon returned this week after missing almost three weeks and looked like he was shot out of a cannon. Gordon notched four tackles, two for loss, and recorded a sack.

Outside of a relatively toothless pass rush, the Bears' pass defense was on a different level than the Bengals' backups Saturday.

That should be the case.

They don't get extra credit for hammering Cincy's B-team. But if they can get the pass rusher spot opposite Montez Sweat figured out, I feel good about where this pass defense is headed.

GRADE: A-

Run Defense

The Bears' run defense continues to ball out during the preseason.

The Bengals averaged just 3.3 yards per carry on 25 rushes.

Once again, pushing around the backup offensive line isn't particularly noteworthy, but it's better than the alternative.

GRADE: A

Special Teams

Punter Tory Taylor remains a weapon. The rookie punted three times for 150 yards, including a 57-yard boot.

Cairo Santos was perfect Saturday.

The Bears still can't get much in the return game, which is a work in progress.

GRADE: B

Coaching

The plan wasn't to play Williams and the starters for the entire first half.

Credit to Eberflus for adjusting his plan after three three-and-outs and ensuring the rookie quarterback gets the work he needs as the season nears.

That's a departure from what we have seen from Eberflus in the past, and it's a welcome sign of growth.

GRADE: A