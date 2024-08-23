The Bears closed out their 2024 preseason slate Thursday with a 34-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Quarterback Caleb Williams and the Bears' starters spent the evening on the sideline in sweatpants, while those battling for a roster spot spent the night making a final impression on head coach Matt Eberflus, general manager Ryan Poles, and the Bears' brass.

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent got the start and led the Bears on a seven-play, 73-yard touchdown drive to open the game. Bagent capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. The second-year signal-caller went 3-for-6 for 53 yards in two drives.

Second-year wide receiver Tyler Scott got plenty of run Thursday night. Scott was targeted 10 times, catching six passes for 99 yards. Scott is a roster lock, but these are valuable reps for a young player who is still relatively green as a wide receiver. The same can be said for rookie defensive end Austin Booker, who played several series on Thursday.

Here's what we learned in the Bears' 34-21 win over the Chiefs:

OL depth gets murky

With the top six offensive linemen and rookie Kiran Amegadjie all sitting out, the Bears' starting offensive line Thursday night showed those who entered the preseason finale either near the bubble or fighting to get on the other side of it.

The Bears' starting line Thursday was (from left to right) Larry Borom, Bill Murray, Doug Kramer, Matt Pryor, and Jake Curhan.

Pryor is safe. The Bears love his versatility and experience. Kramer is likely destined for the practice squad.

Borom and Murray entered the game on the fringe while Curhan was on the outside looking in.

Borom has value as a swing tackle, but he is due $3.2 million this season after hitting an escalator in his contract last season. That number made Borom a likely cut candidate, but the lack of reliable depth options at tackle made the picture murky.

But Borom suffered an injury on the second drive Thursday. Bears trainers checked on his lower leg before bringing out the cart to take him away.

If Borom's injury is severe, the Bears would have Amegadjie and Pryor as their backup tackles. Borom's injury could also allow either Murray or Curhan to grab one of the final roster spots.

Head coach Matt Eberflus has publicly praised Murray for his work in training camp. Curhan previously played for offensive coordinator Shane Waldron in Seattle. Keeping Curhan would give the Bears more depth at tackle. In his career, Curhan has played 633 snaps at right tackle but has not logged a snap on at left tackle.

Scary moment

In other injury news, undrafted rookie cornerback Douglas Coleman was put on a backboard and stretcher after making contact while defending a pass during the third quarter. Coleman was transferred to a Kansas City Fire Department cart and taken off the field.

Players from the Bears and Chiefs took a knee while Coleman was loaded onto the stretcher.

Good and back from the bubble

Thursday was the final time for guys either fighting for a roster spot, looking for a practice squad role, or hoping to catch the eye of another team to make an impression.

Wide receiver DeAndre Carter hopes to earn a backend roster spot as a returner and depth wide receiver, but the veteran made a critical error against the Chiefs.

During the second quarter, the Bears' defense forced a punt, and Carter went back to return the kick. Carter let the ball bounce and ran up to block a member of the Chiefs' return team. But Carter was pushed backward, and the ball bounced up and hit him in the legs, allowing the Chiefs to recover it at the Chicago 9-yard line.

That's an inexcusable mistake for a guy with 132 career punt returns trying to make the roster.

While Carter's error likely hurts his chances of making the 53-man roster, undrafted rookie cornerback Reddy Steward helped his cause two plays later when he read the play perfectly and picked off Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun.

Safety Adrian Colbert bolstered his case with a nice pass breakup on a deep bomb from Oladokun to Kadarius Toney. Oladokun avoided the rush and launched a deep pass downfield to a wide-open Toney, but Colbert closed fast from across the field and batted the pass away to save a touchdown.

Steward and Colbert continued to bolster their case right before halftime when the Bears sent Colbert on a safety blitz. Colbert came untouched and hit Oladokun as he let the ball go. Steward once again read the play easily, stepped in front of the pass, and took it back 48 yards for a pick-six to give the Bears a 20-7 lead at halftime.

The Bears are incredibly deep at corner, so it's unlikely that Steward will make the 53. However, the Troy product has impressed in camp and made an impressive final statement.

As for Colbert, the veteran could make the team if the Bears elect to keep five safeties, but it seems more likely that he might find a new home after cut-down day.

The Velus Jones question

It remains unclear what Jones' roles will be on the 2024 Bears.

The Bears believe Jones can be a weapon as a kick returner, but they moved him to running back midway through camp. The Bears are deep at both running back and wide receiver, leaving returner as the only spot where Jones has any real value.

But it was Carter, not Jones, who the Bears tabbed as their starting kick returner Thursday. Jones didn't get into the game until the fourth offensive series. Travis Homer got the first reps at running back, and undrafted rookie Ian Wheeler followed him.

But Wheeler appeared to get dinged up in the first half, which ceded the running back spotlight to Jones for the rest of the evening. Jones made the most of his opportunity Thursday night, rushing for 111 yards on 13 carries, including a 39-yard touchdown run.

With cut-down day approaching Tuesday, it's unclear what role Jones will have on the 2024 Bears, if any. He was effective on outside runs Thursday and could be a weapon as a kick returner.

Is that enough to cement his spot on the 53-man roster? We'll soon find out.