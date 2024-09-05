Bears announce who will be their punt returner and kick returner to start 2024 regular season

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears answered the final question about their Week 1 starting lineup on Thursday. According to special teams coordinator Richard Hightower, it will be Velus Jones Jr. who begins the year as the team’s kick returner while DeAndre Carter handles punt return duties.

At the time of publication, each player was listed as a first-teamer at each position.

“We've got several other options we can use,” Hightower said.

The Bears tried several players as returners this year, including Josh Blackwell, Tyler Scott, Khalil Herbert and Rome Odunze. Hightower said the decision on the return men went down to the wire.

“I think we do a good job of trying to evaluate everyone fairly and giving everyone a chance to compete.”

Hightower said three factors stood out in their special teams search: fearlessness, reliability handling the ball, and explosive play upside. He didn’t say whether he’d prefer to have interchangeable return men, or whether he’d prefer to leave the starters in their current roles.

“We list both of them because any one of them could be back there at any time… I plan on keeping my cards close to my vest, honestly.”

Jones Jr. had issues with muffed punts earlier in his career, but emerged as a dynamic kick returner in 2023. His 27.2 yard average ranked second among players with at least 10 kick returns. Carter is one of the most experienced punt returners in the league, with 132 to his name. Over his six-year career he has a 9.8 yard/punt return average.

