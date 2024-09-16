Two of the NFL's most promising young quarterbacks will face off in Week 3, as Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will visit Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bears will play their third straight game against an AFC South foe to open the 2024 NFL season when they visit the Colts in Indianapolis. Chicago started the year with a come-from-behind win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 and then a low-scoring close loss against the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.

The Colts followed their season-opening loss against the Texans with another disappointing defeat against the short-handed Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 2. Through two games, Indy is allowing a league-worst 237 rushing yards per game -- with no other team allowing more than 200.

Here's how you can watch the Week 3 Bears-Colts contest.

When is the Bears vs. Colts Week 3 game?

The Bears will battle the Colts on Sunday, Sept. 22.

What time is the Bears vs. Colts Week 3 game?

Bears-Colts will kick off at 12 p.m. CT.

Where is the Bears vs. Colts Week 3 game?

The game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

How to watch Bears vs. Colts in Week 3

Bears-Colts will air on CBS.

Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Jason McCourty (analyst) and A.J. Ross (sideline) will be on the call.

How to live stream Bears vs. Colts in Week 3

Live stream: ParamountPlus.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Paramount+ app, NFL mobile app

