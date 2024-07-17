Bears depth chart prediction at outset of training camp

Bears training camp is officially underway. Rookies reported to Halas Hall on Tuesday and the veterans will follow on Friday.

This is when the team will do the bulk of their work to prepare for the regular. Some players are set in their positions. Others will have to fight for a job. Some Week 1 contributors might not even be on the team yet, as the team continues to make roster changes through the summer.

Accordingly, the Bears depth chart will change in the lead up to September. Of course there will be many cuts along the way, too.

Here’s an approximation of where things may stand at the outset of training camp. Starters are bolded.

QUARTERBACK

Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent, Brett Rypien, Austin Reed

There’s no doubt that No. 1 overall pick Williams is the team’s starter. Bagent should be considered the backup after his impressive rookie season last year. The question is will new UDFA Reed push for that job? Rypien seems likely for a QB-coach liaison type role on the practice squad.

WIDE RECEIVER

DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, Tyler Scott, Dante Pettis, Velus Jones Jr., DeAndre Carter, Collin Johnson, Freddie Swain, Nsimba Webster, Peter LeBlanc, John Jackson III

When GM Ryan Poles said it will be hard to make the Bears roster in 2024, this is the first position group that came to mind. The group is loaded with talent after being one of the dynamic units in the league a couple of years ago. Moore, Allen and Odunze are locked into the top three spots. The rest will have to fight for limited reps and roster spots.

RUNNING BACK

D’Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, Khalil Herbert, Travis Homer, Ian Wheeler

The Bears never figured out a consistent rushing rotation last year. That should change with Swift leading the way this year. Johnson could also ascend to the primary backup with his bruising style and superior pass blocking when compared to Herbert.

FULLBACK

Khari Blasingame

Blasingame is a committee of one at fullback, assuming new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron decides to keep a fullback on the team.

TIGHT END

Cole Kmet, Gerald Everett, Marcedes Lewis, Stephen Carlson, Tommy Sweeney, Brenden Bates

Like they do at wide receiver, the Bears have their top three tight ends set with Kmet, Everett and Lewis. The other guys in this group will have to make the team with special teams contributions.

LEFT TACKLE

Braxton Jones, Kiran Amegadjie, Larry Borom, Aviante Collins

Jones has the first crack at starting left tackle reps this year. But if they’re not happy with his anchor, or if Amegadjie has an incredible summer, the Bears won’t be afraid to make a change.

LEFT GUARD

Teven Jenkins, Ja'Tyre Carter, Jerome Carvin, Bill Murray

One of the more thin positions on the roster. The team will need Jenkins to stay healthy, and Carter to improve in year three.

CENTER

Ryan Bates, Coleman Shelton, Doug Kramer

This could be the most competitive battle for a starting job on the roster. Bates and Shelton will each get a look with the 1s as the Bears look for their best five– and the next position on the list could impact the team’s decision here, too.

RIGHT GUARD

Nate Davis, Ryan Bates, Ja’Tyre Carter, Bill Murray, Theo Benedet

If Davis can’t make it onto the field consistently this summer, will the Bears decide they’re better off with Bates at right guard and Shelton at center? Something to watch over the course of camp. Or maybe a non-issue. Time will tell.

RIGHT TACKLE

Darnell Wright, Matt Pryor, Jake Curhan

There are big expectations for Wright in year two. Pryor could push for the swing tackle job with 24 starts to his name since 2020.

DEFENSIVE END

Montez Sweat, DeMarcus Walker, Jacob Martin, Austin Booker, Dominique Robinson, Khalid Kareem, Daniel Hardy, Jamree Kromah

Walker played better than he got credit for in 2024 as a rotational pass rusher, and a starter towards the backend of the year. Still, the Bears could add another pass rusher to fill out the top three of their rotation. The biggest question in the group is how much Booker will develop in one summer.

THREE-TECH TACKLE

Gervon Dexter, Byron Cowart, Zacch Pickens, Keith Randolph Jr., Michael Dwumfour, Dashaun Mallory

The Bears are betting big on Dexter in year two. There will be plenty of opportunities for other young, intriguing players like Pickens or Randolph Jr. to make an impression here, too.

NOSE TACKLE

Andrew Billings, Zacch Pickens, Byron Cowart, Michael Dwumfour, Dashaun Mallory

Billings was the big surprise of 2023 and earned himself a contract extension. While Pickens will likely get some tick at three-tech, he could slot in as Billings’ primary backup.

MIDDLE LINEBACKER

Tremaine Edmunds, Jack Sanborn, Micah Baskerville

It took a bit for Edmunds to get his legs under him in 2023, since he missed most of training camp with an injury. Once he was in game shape however, he was a force. When needed, Sanborn has performed well as a stand-in at middle linebacker.

WEAKSIDE LINEBACKER

T.J. Edwards, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Noah Sewell, Carl Jones Jr.

Edwards was potentially the most underappreciated player among Bears fans last year. He was a tackling machine and a sneaky good blitzer from the second level. It will be interesting to see who emerges as his backup this summer. New free agent signee Ogbongbemiga could get some looks at the position, but figures to mainly contribute on special teams to begin.

STRONGSIDE LINEBACKER

Jack Sanborn, Noah Sewell, Paul Moala

The Bears usually have a slot corner on the field, which means there’s no strongside linebacker. But when they do have a SAM out there, it’s Sanborn’s job and he’s good at it.

OUTSIDE CORNER

Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Terell Smith, Jaylon Jones, Leon Jones, Reddy Steward

One of the deepest groups on the team. Johnson put together the best year of his career in 2023 and was rewarded with a big contract. Stevenson and Smith looked very impressive as rookies last season.

SLOT CORNER

Kyler Gordon, Josh Blackwell, Greg Stroman Jr.

Gordon took a huge jump as a sophomore last season. If he continues to ascend he could become one of the most important pieces on the defense. Blackwell is a special teams ace and Stroman was a reliable backup when called upon last year.

FREE SAFETY

Kevin Byard, Elijah Hicks, Tarvarius Moore, Adrian Colbert

The Bears were tasked with replacing both Eddie Jackson’s leadership and high takeaway upside this season– they did just that when they signed Byard. Moore should be a special teams contributor who could push Hicks for the backup job.

STRONG SAFETY

Jaquan Brisker, Jonathan Owens, Quindell Johnson, Douglas Coleman III

Brisker expects more of himself in year three, as he struggled to stay on the field in 2023. Accordingly, the Bears needed to upgrade their depth at this position and did so by signing Owens.

