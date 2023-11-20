2024 NFL Draft: Where the Bears' picks sit after Week 11

The Chicago Bears had an opportunity to win consecutive games and to snap a nearly two-year losing streak to NFC North opponents, but both fell by the wayside in a defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions.

The Bears have not beaten a divisional opponent since they took down the Lions on Thanksgiving Day in 2021, but after blowing a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter, the team finds themselves at 3-8 on the season.

In a silver lining for the Bears, the loss improved their chances of obtaining not one but two high draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here is where things stand after Week 11 action:

Carolina Panthers 1-9 Arizona Cardinals 2-9 New England Patriots 2-8 Chicago Bears 3-8 New York Giants 3-8 Tennessee Titans 3-7

The Panthers, who lost to the Bears in Week 10, continued their rough season with a 33-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Panthers’ strength of schedule is .524, which would narrowly give them a tiebreaker over the Cardinals if they finished with identical records.

Oh, and the Panthers’ pick goes to the Bears by virtue of the 2023 swap that sent the No. 1 pick to Charlotte.

The Cardinals also lost on Sunday, dropping a 21-16 decision to the Houston Texans. They will need to lose more games in order to get the top pick, as they have one of the league’s strongest strength of schedules at .545.

Arizona does play the Bears on Christmas Eve in Chicago.

The Patriots were on a bye after losing to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany.

The Bears’ loss to the Lions vaults them back into the top five in the draft order and ahead of the Giants, who beat the Washington Commanders 31-19.

Finally, the Titans lost 34-14 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, continuing their rough season.

The Bears will have one more game prior to their bye week, a Monday night affair against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in the Twin Cities. The Vikings have been surging of late, with five consecutive wins. They will face the Denver Broncos on Sunday night in Denver.

