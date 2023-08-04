Bears' Eddie Jackson wishes Aaron Rodgers was still in division: ‘It's going to be scary'

Chicago Bears fans may still be soaking in a sense of relief that Aaron Rodgers will no longer be in the NFC North, a key member of the team's 2023 defensive core doesn't seem to feel the same way.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Bears' safety Eddie Jackson elaborated on the culture shift he feels during training camp within the team's defensive unit, and mentioned that he'd like another go at Aaron Rodgers in what was a lopsided matchup for many years.

"I really do wish he was back on the Packers, though. We going to take it how it comes, man. I really do wish because 'woo!' This here? It's going to be scary man. It's going to be scary," Jackson said.

Jackson added that the defense's energy has been visibly pushing the envelope during practice, aiming to fire up the Bears' offensive unit ahead of a season where the club is eager to show an improvement over a 3-14 record.

The Bears kick off their preseason schedule a week from Saturday at Soldier Field against the Tennessee Titans, and kick off against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10 at 3:25 p.m. in Chicago.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.