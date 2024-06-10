Free agent tight end Marcedes Lewis officially signs with Bears

Free agent tight end Marcedes Lewis has agreed to a contract with the Chicago Bears, the team announced in a press release Monday.

Lewis appeared in all 17 games for the Bears last season, with four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown for Chicago.

In 18 NFL seasons, Lewis has 436 catches for 5,113 yards and 40 touchdowns, with 33 of those scores coming as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to the Bears, Lewis is ranked third all-time among tight ends in games played, needing just four appearances to break Jason Witten’s record of 271 games played at the position.

Lewis tweeted about his decision to return to the Bears on Monday:

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that Lewis was visiting with the Bears, aiming to help Caleb Williams’ adjustments to the NFL and to bolster the team’s tight end room for the coming year.

The Bears already have Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett under contract for the season, with Lewis helping to give them one of the league’s best run-blocking tight ends, according to statistics from Pro Football Focus.

