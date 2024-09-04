Bears injury report: Keenan Allen, Montez Sweat limited at Wednesday's practice

The Bears released their first injury report of the year on Wednesday as they prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Titans. Six players were limited with various injuries, but there was no one who had to sit out of practice entirely. On the surface, that's a good sign for the overall health of the team.

The biggest names on the report are Keenan Allen and Montez Sweat.

Allen missed about a week with foot discomfort due to an issue with his cleats. That seems to be trending in the right direction as Allen went through individual drills on Wednesday without any noticeable limitations. Sweat has missed more time with his toe injury, but if he practices in a limited fashion without getting downgraded to DNP throughout the week, he should be ok to play in the opener.

Beyond those two, the injuries will affect the Bears’ depth. If Roschon Johnson can’t play on Sunday, the Bears should be ok leaning on D’Andre Swift and Khalil Herbert in the backfield. It could also open up the opportunity for a Velus Jones Jr. carry or two. Ryan Bates and Kiran Amegadjie are each expected to come off the bench to start the year, so if they can’t go, and if a starter gets hurt on the offensive line, a player like Bill Murray or Matt Pryor could be called upon to be the next man up instead. Finally, the Bears traded for defensive tackle Chris Williams towards the end of training camp as a contingency plan, in case Zacch Pickens isn’t ready to jump in the defensive line rotation due to his groin injury.

