14 Bears players nominated for 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

Exactly 167 modern-era NFL players have been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2025, including 14 former Chicago Bears players.

Those include Doug Flutie, Thomas Jones, Glyn Milburn, Brandon Marshall, Muhsin Muhammad, Ruben Brown, Olin Kreutz and Josh Sitton on offense; additionally, Jared Allen, Clyde Simmons, Ted Washington, Brendon Ayanbadejo, Lance Briggs and Charles Tillman on defense.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is proud to announce that 167 Modern-Era Players have been nominated for the Class of 2025, including 16 players in their first year of eligibility. #PFHOF25



Full list of nominees ➡️ https://t.co/3c9oX3koOb pic.twitter.com/c4R7urOTpa — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 18, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In the next step in the selection process, a committee will reduce the list to 50 (plus ties, if any, for the 50th spot). The results of that reduction will be announced in mid-October.

The Hall of Fame Selection Committee made of 50 people will then reduce the list further to 25 Semifinalists later this fall. Another vote will create the list of 15 finalists who will be discussed at the annual meeting ahead of Super Bowl LVIX. That vote will produce the new class, which can consist of three, four or five modern-era players under the Hall of Fame’s bylaws.

Finalists must receive at least 80% support from the selection committee to join the 2025 class. The modern-era finalists will be trimmed during the annual selection meeting from 15 to 10, then to seven. Committee members then will vote for five of the seven finalists.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.