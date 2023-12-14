7 general managers unanimously agree they would trade Justin Fields: reports

If you're on the "Bears should keep Justin Fields" train, you might want to look away.

Recently, Yahoo! Sports interviewed seven anonymous general managers with one question in mind --- should the Bears keep Fields, or trade him elsewhere?

The unanimous consensus was the Bears should ship Fields out of town.

“It would be a clear-cut decision to draft Caleb for me,” an AFC general manager said in the report. “The fact that we’re in Year 3 and [they] don’t want to exercise the fifth-year option tells me what I need to know. I just don’t think Fields can win consistently as a passer, even though he is gifted physically.”

“[Caleb Williams] worries me, but he is definitely talented,” an NFC general manager told Yahoo! Sports. “It just buys you more time and a much cheaper contract to keep adding pieces to build the team.”

“When you pass on talented quarterbacks to lean into a guy’s development, which the Bears did when they traded No. 1 last year, you have to be completely sure of that decision to do it a second time,” a different AFC general manager said via the report. “... Fields doesn’t get over the hump, you don’t want to be the guys that passed on both Stroud and Caleb Williams.”

Oof.

Now, before we dive into the pros and cons of moving off of Fields, one thing should be noted. These anonymous general managers could be trying to control the narrative. Would these general managers all trade Fields if they stood in Ryan Poles' shoes? Or, do they want the Bears to trade Fields, saying anything publicly to try and make that happen? Food for thought.

Anyways, to one GM's point, it would be a cardinal sin to miss out on Stroud and Williams, assuming the latter's potential unfolds as expected in the NFL. Stroud appears to be a concrete, cornerstone signal caller for the Texans, as he's even placed himself in MVP conversations this season.

You don't need to remind Bears fans of the pain of missing out on a franchise quarterback, either. That already happened in 2017 when the Bears drafted Mitch Trubisky with the No. 2 pick, passing on future Hall of Famer Patrick Mahomes.

Another general manager pointed out the likelihood of Poles wanting to put his stamp on a quarterback sooner rather than later. Remember, Ryan Pace, not Poles, traded up in the 2021 NFL draft to acquire Fields with the No. 11 pick in the draft.

To that GM's point, you don't want to be the general manager who tried and failed with a different general manager's quarterback. You want to get your shot. Seeing as Fields is still a question mark after three seasons, it might behoove Poles to get in the driver's seat.

The general managers in the story, in light of their unanimous responses to trade Fields, also offered their insights into the kind of hypothetical trade package Fields could command for his services.

None of the GMs mentioned a first-round pick in the package. They all mentioned second-round picks. In some cases, an additional third or fourth-round pick was thrown in the mix.

Some factors exist in the quality of package Fields could command in a trade, too. For instance, his value could fluctuate based on how long the Bears wait to trade him. Offer him up closer to the draft? His stock could fall. Trade him closely after the season's end? The Bears might acquire a more valuable package.

Remember, too, Fields only has one year left on his rookie contract with a fifth-year option at the helm of this offseason. Would a team be willing to take on that little amount of contract remaining? Fields will command a larger number on his next contract. That likely comes with trading for him. And that's a major commitment.

Fields has undoubtedly improved this season. He has 1,800 passing yards under his belt, along with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. His passer rating is currently marked at a career-high. On the qualitative end, his pocket presence has improved and his rushing ability compliments his passing, rather than the opposite.

Last season, the Bears opted for Fields' development over the incoming prospects. Their package from the Carolina Panthers compensates for the opportunity cost of Stroud and Bryce Young. Will that be the same story this offseason? It might be time to change course.

At least, seven general managers around the league say so.

