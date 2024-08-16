A guide to the Bears-Bengals preseason game: Time, television, stadium items

The Bears will host the Bengals this Saturday for the team's first preseason game at Soldier Field.

Ahead of the event, here's everything to know about the preseason game, including the schedule, television options and stadium items.

When is the Bears-Bengals preseason game?

The preseason game will kick off at noon (CT) on Aug. 17.

Where is the Bears-Bengals preseason game?

The Bears-Bengals preseason game will take place at Soldier Field. The game marks the Bears' first appearance on their home turf for the 2024 season.

How to watch the Bears-Bengals preseason game?

Fans can watch the Bears-Bengals preseason game on local Fox 32 or NFL Network.

How will the DNC affect parking at Soldier Field?

With the Democratic National Convention coming to McCormick Place in Chicago from Aug. 19-22, parking will look different around Soldier Field.

No trucks or vehicles larger than passenger cars will be permitted on the Stevenson between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and South State Street. The Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard exit from the inbound Stevenson will be closed, according to the Bears.

For more information on road closures and parking for Saturday's game, click here.

Is Caleb Williams playing in the Bears-Bengals preseason game?

On Thursday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced starters will play on Saturday. The exact number of reps will be determined by how the game unfolds.

How have the Bears done in preseason so far?

The Bears are 2-0 in preseason competition this offseason. They defeated the Texans, 21-17, during the Hall of Fame preseason game in Canton, Ohio. The game was canceled due to inclement weather in the third quarter, but the Bears finished ahead.

Against the Bills on the road last weekend, the Bears came away victorious, 33-6.

