After Sunday loss, Bears' draft standing improves again

Last season, Chicago Bears fans were left hoping for things to go their way in the NFL Draft, but after four games this year, things could somehow be even wilder.

That’s because the Bears and the Carolina Panthers are now the only two winless teams remaining in the NFL, thanks to defeats against the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings, respectively.

In fact, the Broncos and Vikings were the only other two winless teams in the NFL prior to Sunday, and both are finally in the win column.

Bears fans will undoubtedly remember that one of the picks the team acquired from the Panthers in the swap that sent the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft to Carolina was a 2024 first-rounder, and as a result, the Bears could find themselves in an historic position.

As things stand, the Bears would own not only the top pick in the draft, which they would earn by virtue of their strength-of-schedule tiebreaker victory, but would own the second pick as well, which belongs to the Panthers.

They would become one of only two NFL teams to own the top two picks in the same draft. In 1992, the Indianapolis Colts used their picks on defensive lineman Steve Emtman and linebacker Quintin Coryatt.

The 1958 Chicago Cardinals also made the first two selections of the draft, taking quarterback King Hill and halfback John David Crow.

The Bears won’t have much time to ponder their wild loss on Sunday, as they’ll take on the Washington Commanders Thursday night.

Also, for those curious, the Bears do have a date with the Panthers later this season, a Thursday affair on Nov. 9 at Soldier Field.

