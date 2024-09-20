Akiem Hicks reposts heart-breaking picture from Bears 2018 season

Every Bears fan knows where they were when Cody Parkey infamously missed a 43-yard field goal during the team's Wild Card game against the Eagles in 2018.

Former Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks resurfaced the moment on social media. He reshared an Instagram post of a picture of Parkey lining up for the kick with the caption "It didn't kill me, but a part of me died that day."

Of course, Parkey missed that kick, sending the Bears home after they finished the regular season 12-4. Many fans expected the Bears could make a Super Bowl run with their dominance in the NFC during the season.

Alas, their season ended there. And they didn't return to that elite level of play. They finished 8-8 from the 2019 and 2020 seasons. After a 6-11 season in 2021, they cleaned house, ushering in the Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus era.

