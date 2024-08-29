Another reason why the Bears missed out on Matthew Judon in the trade market, per report

Recently, the Bears attempted trading their 2025 third-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for veteran edge rusher Matthew Judon.

In the end, the Patriots accepted the Falcons' 2025 third-round pick, sending Judon to Atlanta. It's possible the Patriots saw the Falcons' pick as a better opportunity to move up in the draft. But it also appears Judon preferred to play for the Falcons over the Bears, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

"He’s also turning 32, and looking at his future," Breer recently wrote. "He really liked the idea of going to Chicago. But based on preliminary contract talks with the Bears, it seemed as if their cash-and-cap situation going forward, based on all the commitments they’d already made for 2025, would make this a one-year rental situation. While all of that was happening, Falcons coach Raheem Morris got on the phone with Judon and did a fantastic job selling him on his scheme, the team, and his plan for the star rusher.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Bottom line: Judon could see an extended future in Atlanta. It was harder to see that in Chicago, as good as the one year there might’ve been."

MORE: Unlike Matthew Judon, Darrell Taylor trade is right kind of risk for 2024 Bears

The Bears would've faced a bevy of cap decisions if they brought in Judon. Reports say he might play on the rest of his existing deal this season which is slated to earn him $6.5 million. But he'll soon need an extension and he'll likely seek a new contract in the $15 to $18 million annual range.

The Bears have spending power with Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze on favorable rookie deals. But they have also invested heavily into contracts for DJ Moore, Jaylon Johnson, Tremaine Edmunds and Cole Kmet. Not to mention, Keenan Allen is playing on the last year of his deal, and the Bears might be inclined to extend him for a hefty price tag.

If Allen's number is in the $22 million range, the Bears would have only $16 million left in salary cap space for 2025 before their draft picks are signed. If they were to pay Judon something in the $15 million ballpark, they would have just over $2 million left in cap space.

Judon is likely pursuing the last long-term contract of his career at his age. And the Bears weren't in a position to give it to him. Episode three of "Hard Knocks" revealed the Bears also wanted Judon to sign a contract extension before trading for him, guaranteeing his stay in Chicago.

Without knowing the contract number, it probably wasn't to Judon's liking. He still hasn't signed anything with the Falcons, yet. But it was likely for the best, as the Bears traded a 2025 sixth-round pick for Darrell Taylor.

Taylor, 27, fits in better with the Bears' competitive window. And three years in the league, he's only scratching the surface of his NFL career. And the Bears believe they can maximize his potential.

"Those guys always make good defensive ends in our system," Eberflus said of players transitioning from an odd front outside linebacker to an even front end. "Maybe it’s because we’re not, like I said before, we’re not asking him to play inside mostly or kick him inside and play inside the tight end. We’re mostly playing from a wide position, and those guys will flourish in that system."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.