Arlington Heights resident petitions to recall mayoral election on grounds of stadium plans

A resident of Arlington Heights has started a petition drive in an attempt to recall the Arlington Heights mayor, Tom Hayes, and a village trustee Jim Bertucci.

Tom Svoboda, the resident in question, submitted written statements to the village hall about Hayes and Bertucci, over what he calls a failure to "prioritize the welfare and interests," according to the Daily Herald.

Svoboda has four months to collect signatures of 12% of the village's registered voters -- which is about 6,500 voters -- for a recall election that could take place in November if he collects the necessary paperwork.

Svoboda is against the Bears' $5 billion redevelopment proposal over "traffic concerns and infrastructure limitations," according to the report. He claims conversations with both Hayes and Bertucci led him to execute a recall proposal.

The resident has issues with the lack of studies from Arlington Heights on the matter, as well as the Bears' approval to run demolition on the Arlington Park site.

"If you're going to change the town to that drastic effect, you (have to) do your research. They haven't done their research, and that's the crime here. That's why I'm bringing about the recall," Svoboda said to the Daily Herald.

Hayes combated Svoboda's contention in a written statement.

"I don't really understand how Mr. Svoboda cannot comprehend the issues associated with the potential redevelopment of Arlington Park given the extensive press coverage over the past two-plus years and the continually updated information on the village's website," Hayes wrote.

"I will respond in greater detail to any formal petition filed should it become necessary down the road, but, in the interim, I will stand on my 32-year record of elected service to this great village, including my 10 years as mayor, during which I have always based my decisions on what I thought was best for the entire community."

Hayes is skeptical that Svoboda can get the necessary votes to create a recall election. But, in the event that he does receive the required crowd behind him, Hayes is open to reelection.

"I doubt he's going to get enough signatures, but if he did, sure, let's leave it up to the voters," Hayes said to the Herald.

