Bears all-orange look draws mixed reviews on social media

The Chicago Bears made a fashion statement on Sunday.

Justin Fields and Co. traveled to Tampa Bay for a Week 2 date with the Buccaneers. In the scorching Florida heat, the home team opted to wear white uniforms.

The Bears responded by rocking their orange alternate helmets and jerseys -- a much cooler look, temperature-wise, than their traditional navy blue.

The Bears debuted their orange alternate helmets last season, when the NFL lifted its one-shell rule. They wore the helmets with their alternate orange jerseys twice in 2022, losing both times (Week 6 vs. Washington, Week 8 at Dallas).

As expected, social media had mixed thoughts on the uniforms. Some were fans of the look:

Might be an unpopular opinion but love the orange uniforms for the Bears. — Dave (@dave_bfr) September 17, 2023

Kind of diggin these orange Bears uniforms! — Tipp Major (@str8tipping) September 17, 2023

I love the orange helmet. And wish they would put the #Bears head on it. https://t.co/AcZhj9L4cu — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) September 17, 2023

Others... well, not so much. There was plenty of negative reaction, as you can see:

These Bears uniforms are proof that just because you CAN change your helmets now doesn't mean you SHOULD — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 17, 2023

The Bears wearing their alternate orange uniforms on the road in Tampa is… a peculiar decision. — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) September 17, 2023

These orange Bears uniforms are hurting my eyes



P.S.



DJ Moore is cookin — Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 (@lukesawhook) September 17, 2023

These orange Bears jerseys are the worst thing I've ever seen. — Luca H. Cacciatore (@LucaHCacciatore) September 17, 2023

The Bears should never, ever wear all orange. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) September 17, 2023

The Bears trail the Bucs at halftime, 13-10.