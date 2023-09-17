Bears all-orange look draws mixed reviews on social media

The Chicago Bears made a fashion statement on Sunday.
Justin Fields and Co. traveled to Tampa Bay for a Week 2 date with the Buccaneers. In the scorching Florida heat, the home team opted to wear white uniforms.
The Bears responded by rocking their orange alternate helmets and jerseys -- a much cooler look, temperature-wise, than their traditional navy blue.
The Bears debuted their orange alternate helmets last season, when the NFL lifted its one-shell rule. They wore the helmets with their alternate orange jerseys twice in 2022, losing both times (Week 6 vs. Washington, Week 8 at Dallas).
As expected, social media had mixed thoughts on the uniforms. Some were fans of the look:
Chicago Bears
Others... well, not so much. There was plenty of negative reaction, as you can see:
The Bears trail the Bucs at halftime, 13-10.