Recently, one of the most successful quarterbacks in Bears franchise history --- Jay Cutler --- addressed the most pressing matter that surrounds his former team: Justin Fields' future.

Here's what the Bears all-time leading passer had to say about the third-year quarterback.

"Trade down and get some more guys to help Justin."

@JayHasTweets thinks it would be a mistake for the Bears to move on from Justin Fields 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HFlF1yJonF — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) January 10, 2024

"What I think they should do is trade down, get some more guys on that team to help out Justin, and see what happens. Because let's plug in Caleb Williams on that team. What happens?" Cutler said on CW.

To keep, or not to keep Fields has been the season-long question that's close to demanding an answer this offseason. On Wednesday, news unfolded from Halas Hall that placed more pressure on that question.

The Bears announced they fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, along with quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, running backs coach Omar Young and assistant tight ends coach Tim Zetts.

This certainly changes things for Justin Fields.

If the Bears keep Fields, they will ask him to learn a third new offensive system in four years. And on that note, their decision to also keep head coach Matt Eberflus points towards a win-now mentality, which --- in that case --- suggests Fields is the best option to keep on the team.

On the other hand, the Bears wiped out nearly the entirety of their offensive coaching staff. They need to hire five replacement coaches, not to mention a new defensive coordinator. Knowing Eberflus is likely on thin ice next season, along with the person they hire as the next offensive coordinator, the only piece that makes this job attractive is the ability to choose the next quarterback of the team.

If the Bears keep Fields, the offensive coordinator position easily becomes one of the least attractive jobs in the NFL. That person will be responsible for creating a new offense for Fields, who has failed now with two different coordinators, while their job status immediately begins on thin ice.

The Bears have already begun the reshaping process for the next season. Whether or not that includes Fields remains to be seen. But if they're looking to win now, Fields is probably the best option. But is he worth the save with Getsy and four other coaches out the door?

Cutler foreshadows a difficult time for the Bears if they choose to go the opposite route.

"But I think if you blow it up and you start all over again with the No. 1 pick, you might sitting in a worse position than you're in right now."

