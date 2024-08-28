Bears announce 14 players officially signed to their practice squad. Here's who made it

The Bears announced 14 players they officially signed to their practice squad on Wednesday. Two spots remain available on the team's practice squad.

Here are the 14 players officially on the squad.

LB Micah Baskerville

OL Theo Benedet

TE Stephen Carlson

DL Byron Cowart

OL Jake Curhan

WR Collin Johnson

DB Quindell Johnson

LB Carl Jones

DL Jamree Kromah

DL Dashaun Mallory

DB Tarvarius Moore

QB Austin Reed

DB Reddy Steward

DB Ro Torrence

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The notable names on the list include "Hard Knocks" stars Reed and Benedet. Steward also intercepted two passes against the Chiefs during the Bears' preseason finale, scoring a touchdown for a pick-six on the second one.

Reed, 24, played two collegiate seasons at Western Kentucky after transferring from West Florida. As a Hilltopper, he threw for 8,084 yards, 71 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. He also rushed for 324 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Over the Bears preseason slate, Reed has completed 12 out of 16 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown. He'll now sit on the practice squad behind starter Caleb Williams and backup Tyson Bagent.

He's had several entertaining "Hard Knocks" moments, including his "Love is Blind" conversation with Cole Kmet, his rendition of Keyshia Cole's "Love," and his incredible pre-drive speech during the Bears-Chiefs preseason game when he told his teammates people will remember the "2024 preseason Bears."

Benedet, a Canadian native, put himself on the map with a hilarious rendition of "God Bless the USA." He earned himself a classic Matt Eberflus nickname "The Canadian Eagle" on the show.

Check back to this story to see which two players will earn the final spots on the practice squad roster.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.