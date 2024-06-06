Trending
Bears announce open training camp dates and tickets at Halas Hall

The Bears' first public practice for training camp is July 26

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Chicago Bears are welcoming fans to Halas Hall this summer to watch the 2024 team practice during training camp.

They are opening nine training camp practices this summer to the public.

Here are open practice dates for Bears training camp this summer.

  • Friday, July 26
  • Saturday, July 27
  • Tuesday, July 30
  • Sunday, Aug. 4
  • Tuesday, Aug. 6
  • Wednesday, Aug. 7
  • Tuesday, Aug. 13
  • Wednesday, Aug. 14
  • Thursday, Aug. 15

Remember, although tickets to public training camp practices are free, they are required for entry to Halas Hall. Tickets will be dispersed on a first come, first serve basis, the team said.

Parking is not available for fans at Halas Hall. Free fan parking will be available at Hawthorn Townline Rd in Vernon Hills.

“As preparations for the upcoming 2024 season are underway, we are looking forward to hosting training camp at Halas Hall, presenting the opportunity to create a first-rate experience for our fans,” said Bears Senior Vice President of Fan/Guest Experience and Stadium Operations Lee Twarling.

For more information on dates, tickets and fan activities for Bears training camp, click here.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

