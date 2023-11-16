Bears cut ties with one running back from the log-jammed room

The Bears waived Darrynton Evans, the team announced on Thursday.

#Bears roster move:

We have waived RB Darrynton Evans. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 16, 2023

The Bears signed Evans, 25, immediately after he was released from the Miami Dolphins in October.

He joined a running back room filled to the brim with talent and roster space. Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson, D'Onta Foreman and Travis Homer represented the room. Upon the former two --- Herbert and Johnson --- being simultaneously sidelined with separate injuries, the Bears brought in Evans.

He thrived in the three games he earned respectable action, rushing for 80 combined yards against the Raiders and the Vikings over a two-week stretch. Against the Chargers in late October, he scored a rushing touchdown, too.

Evans also played for the Bears last season, rushing for 64 yards from 14 attempts scattered over six games.

