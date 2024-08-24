Bears cut tracker: Here are all the players cut from the 53-man roster

This offseason is different from prior summers when NFL teams had to meet several cut deadlines. All 32 NFL teams must trim their rosters to 53 men by 3 p.m. (CT) on Aug. 27.

A few days away from cutdown day, the Bears have already started making cuts to their roster. Here are the cuts the Bears have made leading up to cutdown day on Tuesday.

Check back to this story, as we will update with new names who have been cut from the Bears.

Bears Roster Cuts

DT Keith Randolph (waived)

DB Douglass Coleman (waived/injured)

TE Tommy Sweeney (waived)

WR Nsimba Webster (reserve/injured)

RB Ian Wheeler (reserve/injured

