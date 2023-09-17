Trending
NFL News

Bears fans react to the litany of screen passes called on offense

Simply too many

By Ryan Taylor

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Dating back to Week 1, Luke Getsy and the Bears have forced the screen pass an absurd amount of times.

So much so, in fact, Justin Fields threw a pick-six interception a couple of yards away from the endzone. Shaq Barrett picked off Fields' attempt to dump it off to Khalil Herbert and pushed his way to the endzone.

That play, plus another late interception from Fields, sealed the deal for the Buccaneers to win over the Bears.

Here are some fan reactions, specifically tailored to their frustration with the screen pass calls.

Bears News

Justin Fields

Is Justin Fields hurting the Bears? Discourse from the Football Aftershow

Justin Fields

Alex Brown out on Justin Fields: ‘I'm looking at what draft picks you've got next year'

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

NFL News
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us