Bears fans react to the litany of screen passes called on offense

Dating back to Week 1, Luke Getsy and the Bears have forced the screen pass an absurd amount of times.
So much so, in fact, Justin Fields threw a pick-six interception a couple of yards away from the endzone. Shaq Barrett picked off Fields' attempt to dump it off to Khalil Herbert and pushed his way to the endzone.
That play, plus another late interception from Fields, sealed the deal for the Buccaneers to win over the Bears.
Here are some fan reactions, specifically tailored to their frustration with the screen pass calls.