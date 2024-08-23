The Bears are trading for Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor, sending a 2025 sixth-round pick for the pass-rusher, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.

Ryan Poles and the Bears have been working to fill the team's edge rusher gap opposite Montez Sweat. They recently tried to send a 2025 third-round pick to the Patriots for Matthew Judon. But the Patriots opted for the Falcons third-round pick, sending Judon to Atlanta.

But Taylor, 27, is a much better fit for this up-and-coming roster compared to Judon, 32, who's playing in the back half of his career. Taylor has played three NFL seasons with the Seahawks, racking up 21.5 sacks in his career thus far (15 sacks between 2022-23). He's also recorded 91 tackles, five forced fumbles and three defended passes.

Taylor has missed just two games in his NFL career while starting in 13 games across his three-year campaign. The Seahawks drafted Taylor in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Tennessee.

The Bears finally have a solution on the opposite side of their defensive line. Sweat dominated last season, leading the Bears with six sacks in just nine games. But it became clear this offseason the Bears would hope to alleviate pressure on Sweat by partnering him with another elite edge rusher.

Taylor is playing on a one-year deal he signed with the Seahawks for $3.1 million. That's one wrinkle the Bears will have to keep in mind if they hope to keep him past the 2024 season. For now, they have an answer to the pass-rushing struggles they've encountered over the past two seasons.

