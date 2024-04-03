Recently selected Bears Hall of Famer Steve "Mongo" McMichael has been hospitalized at Silver Cross on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the family.

"The McMichael family is asking for prayers, as Steve was hospitalized today. He is currently undergoing tests. We will update his fans and the media as more information becomes available," the spokesperson wrote in a statement on behalf of the family.

Steve McMichael has been hospitalized. Update here on Mongo’s condition: #Bears pic.twitter.com/46G49OB4kV — Mike Berman (@MikeBermanNBC) April 3, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

McMichael was discharged from a prior hospital stay in late February. During his time in the hospital, it was discovered he had an Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and pneumonia. He was treated with antibiotics and responded well to the treatment.

The family asked for prayers and support during that time, as Mongo indicated to his family he wanted to fight the battle.

"The outpouring of love, support and prayers have helped Steve get through this latest battle," the spokesperson said in a statement in February. "All he wanted was to get home to Misty and Macy where he feels most comfortable. Thank you to everyone for caring about Steve. Misty and Macy are so happy to have him back home."

McMichael, 66, has been battling with ALS for three years. In August 2023, he was admitted to the ICU unconscious with sepsis and put on two IV antibiotics. He was later diagnosed with pneumonia, a spokesperson then confirmed.

McMichael was elected to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class in February. He was part of this year's Seniors category finalists along with Randy Gradishar and Art Powell.

Each candidate was voted upon individually by the selection committee. The selections for the Hall of Fame were announced at the NFL Honors. McMichael's wife, Misty, was present in Las Vegas to accept his selection.

The 50-person selection committee narrowed the Senior finalists down from a group of 12 seniors, who will remain under consideration for next year's class of inductees. Each Senior finalist needed at least 80% approval voting to be inducted. Mongo got the votes.

Former Bears Devin Hester and Julius Peppers were elected to the Hall of Fame as part of the Modern Era player group. They helped increase the Bears' number of Hall of Famers to 39, which led the league even before the trio was elected to Canton on Thursday.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.