Bears ‘Hard Knocks' delivers an exceptional ode to ‘Ferris Bueller's Day Off'

Bears quarterbacks Tyson Bagent, Austin Reed and Brett Rypien all visited the Willis Tower during an off day, captured on the newest episode of "Hard Knocks."

They took a trip to the iconic Skydeck to take in the impeccable views over 100 stories in the air. They gave the classic Chicago flick "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" a solid ode, recreating the scene of the cast putting their heads to the glass and looking down at the city.

"You seen 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'? This is where they were standing in the movie."

The "Hard Knocks" producers used "Oh Yeah" by Boris Blank, the same song used in the movie, to capture the quarterback's moment in the sky.

"Hard Knocks" has excelled at making Chicago references in the show. For example, arguably their most impressive one was using the Bulls' introduction song from the 1990s to introduce Caleb Williams in the first episode.

The final episode of "Hard Knocks" will air next Tuesday at 8 p.m. (CT) on HBO and Max.

